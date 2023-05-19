Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shiv Nadar University student commits murder-suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident at Shiv Nadar University: Student Shot Dead by Classmate

A 21-year-old student of Shiv Nadar University, identified as Sneha Chaurasiya, was shot dead on Thursday afternoon allegedly by her classmate, Anuj Singh. Both were B.A. (Sociology) students in their final year at the university in Greater Noida. The incident occurred inside the campus, and Anuj later shot himself.

Details of the Incident

The police were informed of the incident by the university at around 1.30-2 pm on Thursday. Anuj reportedly fired at Sneha outside the dining hall on the campus and then went to his hostel room, where he shot himself. The police recovered a country-made pistol from his room and are investigating the source of the weapon.

According to the police, Anuj sent a video clip to the university authorities at around 1.20 pm, in which he claimed that he was in a relationship with Sneha but they were no longer together. In the 22-minute video, he said he was “broken inside” and “could not trust anyone”. He also revealed that he had been “diagnosed with third stage brain cancer” but had not told his parents. Anuj spoke about punishing the woman and sought the forgiveness of his and her parents.

The police have recovered CCTV footage which shows the two students talking outside the dining hall. Anuj is seen holding a bag from which he later pulls out a pistol and fires at Sneha. She tries to resist but is shot again and collapses. Sneha was shot at least twice – in the chest and abdomen – and died on the spot.

Investigation and Response

The authorities have informed the families of both students and are currently questioning their classmates and teachers. The college is shut for summer break, but some students have reportedly stayed back for the convocation scheduled for May 26.

The university has issued a statement expressing deep sorrow at the loss of lives and stating that they are cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. The safety and well-being of the students, employees, and community are their utmost priority.

Conclusion

The incident has shocked the university community and raised concerns about campus safety. The tragedy highlights the importance of addressing mental health issues and providing support to students in need. It is essential to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future by implementing measures to prevent the possession of weapons on campus and increasing security measures.

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :Student kills classmate at Shiv Nadar University, dies by suicide later/