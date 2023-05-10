Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shiv Sena loyalist Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away at 63

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena Ex-Corporator Vishwanath Mahadeshwar Passes Away at 63

Mumbai woke up to the sad news of the demise of former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena ex-corporator Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on Tuesday. The news of his sudden death due to a cardiac arrest has left the Shiv Sena and the people of Mumbai in shock. Mahadeshwar, who was known as an Uddhav Thackeray loyalist, had served the city in various capacities, including as the 76th mayor of Mumbai.

Mahadeshwar, who was 63 at the time of his death, had felt uneasy late on Monday night and was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he breathed his last. His death has left a void that will be hard to fill in the Shiv Sena and the Mumbai political landscape.

A man of humble beginnings, Mahadeshwar began his career as a teacher in a Ghatkopar school in 1994. He went on to serve as the principal at the Raje Sambhaji School and Junior College in Santacruz for over a decade. In 2002, he entered politics and was elected corporator. He was elected as the chairman of BMC’s education committee in 2003.

Mahadeshwar’s tenure as the mayor of Mumbai began in 2017 and ended in 2019. During his tenure, he worked towards improving the city’s infrastructure and addressing the issues faced by the citizens. His focus on providing better education and healthcare facilities to the people of Mumbai earned him the respect of his colleagues and the citizens alike.

Mahadeshwar was a staunch Shiv Sainik and had contested the 2019 state assembly polls from Bandra (E) constituency. However, he lost the election to the Congress’s Zeeshan Siddique. Despite his defeat, Mahadeshwar remained committed to the party and continued to work towards its growth.

The news of Mahadeshwar’s death has left the Shiv Sena in mourning. The party’s youth leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, expressed his shock and grief on Twitter. “The news of the sudden demise of former mayor of Mumbai and staunch Shiv Sainik Vishwanath Mahadeshwar ji is shocking,” he tweeted.

Mahadeshwar’s death is a loss not just for the Shiv Sena but also for the people of Mumbai who have lost a leader who was committed to their welfare. His humble beginnings and rise to become the mayor of Mumbai serve as an inspiration to the youth of the city. He will be remembered as a leader who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his city and its people.

In conclusion, the passing away of Vishwanath Mahadeshwar has left a deep void in the Shiv Sena and the Mumbai political landscape. His contributions to the city will be remembered for years to come. The people of Mumbai will always be grateful for his service to the city and its citizens. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Chaitanya Marpakwar

Source Link :Former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) loyalist Vishwanath Mahadeshwar dies at 63 | Mumbai News/