Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Shivraj blames death in social science supplement”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident in Ujjain: Student Commits Suicide After Failing Supplementary Exam

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced the results of the 10th and 12th board exams on Thursday. This year, the 10th standard results were better than 12th standard. While most successful students in the state are celebrating, a student in Ujjain committed suicide due to the fear of social stigma after failing the supplementary exam in Social Studies. The student’s name was Shivraj.

Shivraj’s Disappointment After Seeing His Result

According to Shivraj’s family, after the results were announced, Shivraj checked his result on his mobile phone. When he saw that he had failed in Social Studies, he became disappointed. He was not able to talk to anyone about it and remained silent.

Shivraj’s Family Goes to Attend a Religious Ceremony

After the results were announced, Shivraj’s entire family went to attend a religious ceremony in the village. During this time, Shivraj was alone at home. His family tried to call him several times, but he did not answer his phone. When the family returned, they found Shivraj hanging from the ceiling fan in his room.

Shivraj’s Family Tries to Rescue Him

Shivraj’s family immediately rushed him to the hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The family members said that they found Shivraj hanging from the noose in a locked room. They had to break the door to rescue him.

Madhya Pradesh Government Offers Supplementary Exam Option

The Madhya Pradesh government has offered an option for students who failed in one or two subjects to take the supplementary exam. This option is available for students who took the 10th and 12th standard board exams. This year, 8,20,014 students registered for the MP Board 10th standard exam. Out of these, 8,15,364 appeared for the exam, and 5,15,955 students passed.

Conclusion

The incident highlights the pressure that students face during exams and the importance of support from family and society. Students need proper guidance and counseling to handle the stress and pressure of exams. The government and educational institutions must provide support to students, especially those who fail, to prevent such tragic incidents.

सामाजिक विज्ञान में आई सप्लीमेंट्री शिवराज ने मौत को लगाया गले सामाजिक विज्ञान के अंतर्गत शिवराज की मृत्यु का विश्लेषण शिवराज की मृत्यु पर सामाजिक विज्ञान के विशेषज्ञों का विचार सामाजिक विज्ञान के माध्यम से शिवराज की मृत्यु का समझावा

News Source : Ruchi Tiwari

Source Link :सामाजिक विज्ञान में आई सप्लीमेंट्री, ‘शिवराज’ ने मौत को लगाया गले/