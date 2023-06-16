Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shivsena’s First Branch Leader in Paral is Dead: Vijay Gavakar Passes Away.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shiv Sena’s First Branch Chief Vijay Gawakar Passes Away

Vijay Gawakar, the first branch chief of Shiv Sena, passed away at the age of 79. He was unmarried and is survived by his brother, Dr. Ulhas Gawakar. His last rites were performed at the Boiwada crematorium.

Contribution to Shiv Sena

Gawakar played a crucial role in the growth of Shiv Sena in Lalbagh and Parel during its early days. He actively participated in all types of movements led by the party. He was elected as a municipal councilor twice in 1968 and 1979. Gawakar also served as the chairman of the health committee and a member of the education committee.

Tributes from Shiv Sena leaders

Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray’s son, Nautam Rahul Thackeray, senior Shiv Sena leader Sham Deshmukh, former president of the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh Kumar Ketkar, Ulhas Bile of the Local Rights Committee, and Prakash Varadkar of the Kshatriya Kulotpatti Maratha community paid their last respects to Gawakar. The Shiv Sena leaders praised Gawakar’s dedication to the party and his contribution to its growth.

Legacy of Vijay Gawakar

Gawakar’s dedication to Shiv Sena and his contribution to the party’s growth has left a lasting impact. His sacrifice and commitment to the cause of the party have inspired many Shiv Sainiks to continue the legacy of the party. Rahul Thackeray stated that despite any political development, the Shiv Sena’s organization would remain strong due to the dedication of Shiv Sainiks like Gawakar. Sham Deshmukh and Kumar Ketkar also highlighted the hard work and dedication of Gawakar during the early days of Shiv Sena.

Conclusion

Vijay Gawakar’s demise has left a void in the Shiv Sena organization. However, his contribution to the party and his sacrifice for its cause will continue to inspire Shiv Sainiks for generations to come. The party leaders paid their respects to Gawakar, praising his dedication and hard work, and highlighting his role in the growth of the party. Gawakar’s legacy will continue to inspire many to serve the party and the people of Maharashtra with the same dedication and commitment.

