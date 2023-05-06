Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shocking Death of Cedwyn Joel in Suidooster Series

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Suidooster Shocks Fans with Cedwyn Joel’s Character’s Death

Suidooster, the popular South African soapie, has left its fans in tears with the sudden death of Cedwyn Joel’s character, AB Samsodien. The news of Cedwyn Joel’s departure from the show has been making rounds on social media, leaving fans in disbelief. The much-loved family drama set against the backdrop of Cape Town has been a fan favorite since its first episode, and Cedwyn Joel’s character has been a significant part of it.

According to reports, the character Cedwyn Joel was playing in the popular KykNET soapie Suidooster has been killed off. The sudden demise of AB Samsodien has left fans shocked, and many are questioning the reasons behind the decision to kill off such a beloved character.

The heartbreaking scene of AB Samsodien’s death came with intense moments when Jill Levenberg’s character, Mymoena Samsodien, said her last goodbye to her husband AB Samsodien. The character’s death has left fans inconsolable, and messages of condolences have been pouring in for AB Samsoudien.

Many viewers of the soap had caught hints about the demise of AB Samsodien, but they were not ready to accept this fact. And when Cedwyn Joel’s character was pronounced dead in the soapie, viewers were left speechless and in tears. The death of AB Samsodien has left a significant void in the show, and fans are wondering how the show will continue without him.

Despite the shock and sadness caused by Cedwyn Joel’s character’s sudden death, some fans are taking it the wrong way and thinking that the actor has died in real life. However, this is not the case, and Cedwyn Joel is still alive. Recently, the actor appeared on Kfm 94.5, where he was interviewed by Tracey Lange. In fact, Tracey Lange also shared a string of images with the legendary actor and shared the link to the full interview.

Kfm 94.5 stated, “Everyone’s favorite uncle stopped by to chat about his decades-long career, his departure from Suidoorster, and his plans now that he has more time to relax.” This news has reassured fans that Cedwyn Joel is still alive and well, even though his character AB Samsodien has been killed off.

The sudden departure of Cedwyn Joel’s character has left fans wondering about the future of the show. Will the show be able to continue without AB Samsodien? Only time will tell. However, one thing is for sure, fans of the show will always remember Cedwyn Joel’s outstanding performance as AB Samsodien, and he will always hold a special place in their hearts.

Despite the sadness caused by Cedwyn Joel's character's sudden death, fans can take solace in the fact that the actor is still alive and well. Cedwyn Joel's outstanding performance as AB Samsodien will always be remembered by fans of the show, and he will always hold a special place in their hearts.

