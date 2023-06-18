Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shooting at Juneteenth Event in Illinois Leaves 1 Dead, 20 Injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One Dead and 20 Injured in Juneteenth Celebration Turned Deadly

At least 20 people were injured and one person has died in a shooting overnight, according to police, in what witnesses say was a Juneteenth celebration turned deadly. The incident occurred in Oakland, California, where hundreds of people gathered to commemorate the day of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Witnesses Describe the Scene

Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots around 11 pm local time. Many of the attendees ran in different directions, trying to find cover. Some of them hid behind buildings, while others rushed to their cars to drive away from the area.

“It was chaos. People were screaming and crying. I saw a guy with a gunshot wound in his leg. He was begging for help,” said one witness.

Another witness described the shooter as a young man wearing a hoodie. “He didn’t say anything. He just started shooting randomly in the crowd,” she said.

Police Response

Police arrived at the scene within minutes, but the shooter had already fled. They found numerous shell casings and bullet holes in nearby buildings. The injured were transported to local hospitals, where some of them remain in critical condition.

“We are working diligently to identify the suspect and bring him to justice. We ask anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and contact the police,” said Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that all slaves were free. The announcement came two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln.

Juneteenth has been celebrated by African Americans since the late 1800s, but it was only recently recognized as a federal holiday in the United States. The holiday gained even more significance last year, following the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent protests against police brutality and racial inequality.

The Impact of Gun Violence

The shooting at the Juneteenth celebration in Oakland is the latest in a series of mass shootings in the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 293 mass shootings in the country so far this year, resulting in 339 deaths and 1,297 injuries.

The impact of gun violence goes beyond the immediate victims and their families. It affects entire communities, causing fear, trauma, and loss of trust. It also puts a strain on healthcare systems and law enforcement agencies, who have to deal with the aftermath of these incidents.

The Need for Action

The shooting in Oakland underscores the urgent need for action to address gun violence in the United States. While there is no single solution to this complex problem, there are steps that can be taken to reduce the number of shootings and make communities safer.

These steps include strengthening background checks for gun purchases, implementing red flag laws to remove firearms from individuals who pose a threat to themselves or others, and investing in community-based violence prevention programs.

There is also a need for a cultural shift in how we view gun ownership and gun violence. We must recognize that owning a gun is a responsibility, not a right, and that the right to life and safety of all individuals should be prioritized over the interests of gun owners.

Conclusion

The shooting at the Juneteenth celebration in Oakland is a tragic reminder of the toll that gun violence takes on our communities. We must take action to prevent these senseless acts of violence and ensure that everyone can live in safety and dignity. Let us honor the memory of those who have lost their lives to gun violence by working together to create a more just and peaceful society.

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :1 dead, at least 20 hurt in a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook, Illinois, police say/