Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shooting at Kansas City bar leaves 3 injured

Security Guard Among Three Killed in Kansas City Bar Shooting

A security guard was among the three people killed in a shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday, according to family members. The shooting, which occurred just before the Klymax Lounge’s 1:30 a.m. closing time, also wounded two others, one of whom is in critical condition. Police have not yet identified the victims, and they have not released many details about what led to the shooting. The bar was closed and no one answered the phone when contacted by reporters.

Honystye Chancellor, the stepdaughter of the slain security guard, Jason McConnell, said that McConnell was working at the door of the bar when the shooting occurred. People in the crowd told her that the shooting happened just as a local rapper who was performing at the club was leaving. The rapper, who performs under the name “Nutty Still Gassin,” had posted a live video from the club earlier in the night before the shooting occurred on his Facebook page.

When multiple officers arrived at the bar, they found five victims and began providing medical aid. Two of the victims died at the scene, one inside the bar and the other outside the building. A third victim died at the hospital. The victims were all adults, but their ages and identities were not immediately available.

Chancellor said that McConnell was well-known at the club because he was friendly and could talk to anyone. He also worked at a diner and managed a wireless communications store in the area. McConnell encouraged Chancellor to turn away from violence after she got into fights often as a kid, and he was “good and nice and always trying to keep us on the right path.” She said McConnell was a sneakerhead who likely owned over 100 pairs of shoes and had a 15-year-old son. Chancellor said she and her brother spent the night curled up in bed together with their mother after she returned from Klymax after they got the news.

On the sidewalk outside the bar, a small memorial with flowers and chalk writing featuring the victims’ names popped up in the hours following the incident.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Kansas City bar/