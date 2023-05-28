Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shooting at New Mexico Resort Town Motorcycle Rally: 2 Dead, Multiple Injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

“Deadly Shooting at Annual Motorcycle Rally in New Mexico Leaves Three Dead and Several Injured”

At least two people were killed and several others injured in a shootout during the 41st annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally in New Mexico on Saturday. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on the city’s main street, near two retail stores. According to Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun, the shooting involved members of a motorcycle gang, and several gunmen were arrested in connection with the incident.

The extent of the injuries sustained by the survivors is not yet known, but New Mexico State Police announced that one of the victims was flown to Denver for treatment. In a tweet late Saturday, state police confirmed that two people had died and six were injured. However, Mayor Calhoun stated in an email that three people had died and five were injured.

The crime scene has been secured by state police, who have not provided any details on the arrested gunmen or their possible involvement in the shooting. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also supporting the state police in their investigation.

The resort town of Red River, with a population of 675, is located northeast of Taos in a mountain range at the southern end of the Rocky Mountains. The annual motorcycle rally is a popular event that was expected to draw nearly 30,000 people over the weekend. In addition to motorcycle-related activities, the event also features musical performances.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed her condolences to the Red River community and stated that she is in touch with Mayor Calhoun and law enforcement regarding the incident. She tweeted, “My thoughts are with the Red River community following this violent incident.”

The shooting at the motorcycle rally is a tragic reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in the United States. While the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, it is evident that the incident has left a devastating impact on the Red River community. It is crucial for authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice. The safety of the public should always be a top priority, and steps must be taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : USTimesPost

Source Link :At least 2 dead and multiple injured in shooting in New Mexico resort town during motorcycle rally/