Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shooting at San Diego Juneteenth event leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Shooting at Juneteenth Event in San Diego’s Liberty Station Leaves One Dead, One Injured

On Saturday night, a shooting occurred at a Juneteenth event in San Diego’s Liberty Station, leaving one person dead and at least one injured. The incident took place around 6:45 p.m. on a lawn off Cushing Road, and police initially reported the attack as occurring at a concert.

Details of the Shooting

The shooting at the Juneteenth event in San Diego’s Liberty Station was a tragic incident that occurred on Saturday, June 19th, 2021. According to initial reports, gunfire erupted at a lawn off Cushing Road around 6:45 p.m. At least one person was killed and another was injured in the shooting.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims or any information about the suspect. However, they have confirmed that the shooter is not in custody and is currently at large.

Juneteenth Event in San Diego’s Liberty Station

The Juneteenth event in San Diego’s Liberty Station was a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that all slaves in the state were free.

The event at Liberty Station was one of many Juneteenth celebrations taking place across the country on June 19th, 2021. It is unclear whether the shooting was targeted specifically at the event or if it was a random act of violence.

Investigation into the Shooting

San Diego police are currently investigating the shooting at the Juneteenth event in Liberty Station. They have not yet released any information about the suspect or a possible motive for the shooting.

The police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact them immediately. They have also advised the public to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

Impact of the Shooting

The shooting at the Juneteenth event in San Diego’s Liberty Station has left the community in shock and mourning. Juneteenth is a day of celebration and remembrance, and the violence that occurred at the event is a tragic reminder of the work that still needs to be done to achieve true equality and justice in our society.

The shooting has also raised concerns about gun violence in the United States. Despite ongoing efforts to reduce gun violence, incidents like this continue to occur, leaving families and communities devastated.

Conclusion

The shooting at the Juneteenth event in San Diego’s Liberty Station is a tragic reminder of the work that still needs to be done to achieve true equality and justice in our society. It is also a reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in the United States.

As the investigation into the shooting continues, it is important for the community to come together to support the victims and their families. It is also important for us to continue to work towards a society free of violence and discrimination.

News Source : Lyndsay Winkley,Phillip Molnar

Source Link :One dead, at least one more injured in shooting at Juneteenth event in San Diego/