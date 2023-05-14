Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shooting at Yuma gathering leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Seven Shot, Two Fatally, in Yuma, Arizona

At least seven people were shot, two fatally, during a gathering in Yuma, Arizona, late Saturday, police said. As of Sunday, no suspects have been identified or taken into custody.

The Shooting

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. in a residential neighborhood southeast of downtown Yuma, according to Lt. Craig Johnson of the Yuma Police Department. Officers who responded to the scene found several people injured.

Several off-duty law enforcement officers were in the area when the gunfire erupted and quickly responded to assist with the incident, police officials said in a statement released Sunday.

The Victims

A 19-year-old man found gravely wounded at the scene was taken to a hospital by private car prior to police arriving, authorities said. The teenager was pronounced dead at Yuma Regional Medical Center a short time after being taken there.

A 20-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and taken by the Yuma Fire Department to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center before being flown to a trauma center in Phoenix more than 200 miles away, officials said.

Four other teenagers, ranging in age from 15 to 19, were being treated at Yuma Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Suspects on the Loose

Despite the suspect or suspects remaining on the loose Sunday, Johnson said there was no credible ongoing threat to the community. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, police said.

Gun Violence in America

The incident in Yuma is just one of many incidents of gun violence in America. According to a report, more than 13,900 people have been killed in gun violence so far in 2023.

America has a gun violence problem, and it is up to lawmakers and citizens alike to work together to find a solution. Many people believe that stricter gun control laws could help prevent incidents like the one in Yuma from happening.

Conclusion

The shooting in Yuma has left two people dead, several others injured, and a community shaken. As investigators work to identify and apprehend the suspect or suspects responsible, it is important for everyone to come together and support the victims and their families.

