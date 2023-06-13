Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shraddha’s Suicide at Amal Jyoti College: Family to Protest Today

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shraddha’s Suicide: A Tragic Incident That Calls for Justice

The family of Shraddha, a student who committed suicide at Kanjirapally Amal Jyoti College, is set to hold a protest dharna in front of the college today. The incident has sent shockwaves across the state of Kerala and has raised concerns about the mental health of students in educational institutions.

The Incident

Shraddha, a bright and promising student, was pursuing her degree in computer science at Kanjirapally Amal Jyoti College. However, on 6th January 2022, she was found hanging in her hostel room. The news of her death came as a shock to her family and friends, who were unaware of the mental turmoil she was going through.

The Aftermath

The incident has sparked outrage among the public, with many questioning the role of the college management and the police in handling the case. The family of Shraddha has accused the police of being biased towards the management and has expressed their lack of faith in the crime investigation.

Furthermore, the incident has brought to light the issue of mental health among students in educational institutions. According to a study conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), one in every four students in India suffers from depression and anxiety.

The Protest

The protest dharna organized by Shraddha’s family is a call for justice and a demand for answers. Many people from her hometown in Tripunithura are expected to participate in the dharna, which will be held in front of the college.

The family has demanded that the college management be held accountable for the incident and has called for a thorough investigation into the case. They have also urged the government to take measures to ensure the mental well-being of students in educational institutions.

The Way Forward

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the need for a comprehensive mental health policy in educational institutions. It is imperative that colleges and universities take proactive measures to ensure the mental well-being of their students.

Some of the measures that can be taken include:

Setting up a counselling centre on campus

Organizing mental health awareness programs for students and faculty

Encouraging students to seek help without fear of stigma or discrimination

Providing a safe and supportive environment for students to express their concerns and emotions

The government can also play a crucial role in addressing this issue by allocating more resources towards mental health services and by promoting mental health awareness campaigns.

Conclusion

The tragic incident involving Shraddha’s suicide is a wake-up call for all of us. It is time that we recognize the importance of mental health and take proactive measures to ensure the well-being of our students. Let us come together and demand justice for Shraddha and make sure that her death is not in vain.

Amal Jyoti College suicide case Shraddha’s family protest at Amal Jyoti College Suicide prevention in college campuses Mental health in college students Institutional responsibility in suicide cases

News Source : Benita

Source Link :Shraddha committed suicide at Amal Jyoti College; The family will hold a protest dharna in front of the college today/