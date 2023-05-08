Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sidney L. Thompson, Former Columbus Councilman, Passes Away at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Sidney L. Thompson: A Dedicated Public Servant

On Sunday, the city of Columbus, Mississippi lost a dedicated public servant and community leader. Sidney L. Thompson, a former Columbus City Councilman, passed away at the age of 92. Thompson was born and raised in Oktibbeha County and went on to attend Mississippi State University before beginning his career in the private sector.

A Life of Service

After serving in the Army, Thompson settled in Columbus and began working for Eka Nobel. However, his passion for community service eventually led him to pursue a career in politics. In 1997, Thompson was elected to represent the residents of Ward 2 on the Columbus City Council, where he served for four years.

During his time on the council, Thompson was known for his dedication to improving the lives of his constituents. He worked tirelessly to address issues such as infrastructure improvements, economic development, and public safety. He was a champion for his community, always fighting for what he believed to be in the best interest of the people he represented.

A Legacy of Leadership

Thompson’s legacy of leadership and public service will live on long after his passing. He was deeply committed to his community and worked tirelessly to make Columbus a better place to live, work, and raise a family. His dedication to public service serves as an inspiration to us all, and his contributions to the city will not be forgotten.

Memorial-Gunter and Peel is handling final arrangements for Sidney Thompson. The community mourns the loss of this great leader, but we are grateful for the impact he made during his lifetime. Rest in peace, Sidney L. Thompson.

Conclusion

Sidney L. Thompson was a true leader and public servant. His commitment to his community and his tireless efforts to improve the lives of those around him are a testament to his character and dedication. We are grateful for the legacy he leaves behind and the impact he had on the city of Columbus. Rest in peace, Sidney.

