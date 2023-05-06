Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sienna Weir’s Death and Funeral at Age ?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sienna Weir Cause Of Death, Age, Funeral: Remembering the Australian Model and Athlete

Early Life and Career

Sienna Weir was born on October 27, 1999, in Australia. She was a multi-talented individual who excelled in various fields such as fashion modeling, horseback riding, psychology, and athletics. Weir graduated from Sydney University with a double degree in English literature and psychology.

She gained recognition as an Australian Miss Universe finalist and was selected as a finalist to represent Australia in the Miss Universe 2022 pageant.

Tragic Passing

Sadly, Sienna Weir passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2022, at the young age of 23. She was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds in her native Australia on Tuesday, April 2, when her horse fell, causing her serious injuries. Weir was rushed to Westmead Hospital in critical condition, where she spent two days on life support before passing away due to fatal injuries.

Her final Instagram posts were flooded with tributes from fans and friends, with many leaving their condolences in what would be her last ever post. Her close friend wrote, ‘Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel today. I’ll miss everything about you Sienna, I love you.’

Cause of Death

Sienna Weir’s cause of death was a result of the serious injuries she suffered when she fell from her horse while riding. The tragic incident left the Australian model in critical condition, and she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Age

Sienna Weir was just 23 years old at the time of her passing. She celebrated her 23rd birthday in October 2022, just a few months before her unfortunate accident.

Funeral Arrangements

At the time of this report, the details of Sienna Weir’s funeral arrangement are yet to be finalized. Her family is planning a private ceremony to remember and honor the young model’s life. We will keep you updated on any developments regarding her funeral.

Remembering Sienna Weir

The passing of Sienna Weir has left her family, friends, and fans in shock and mourning. She was a rising star in the modeling industry and had a bright future ahead of her. Weir’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment.

Her contributions to the world of fashion modeling, horseback riding, psychology, and athletics will always be remembered, and her legacy will continue to inspire many young individuals to pursue their dreams with passion and dedication.

Rest in peace, Sienna Weir.

