Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sienna Weir’s Death Date and Age: Funeral Details

When Did Sienna Weir Die?

Born on October 27, 1999, Sienna Weir was an Australian fashion model, horsewoman, psychologist, and athlete. She graduated with a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University.

Weir is best known as an Australian Miss Universe finalist. In 2021, Weir was selected in the last phase of the Miss Universe Australia beauty pageant. She was a finalist to represent Australia in the Miss Universe 2022 pageant.

Sadly, the Australian model has died. Sienna Weir passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2022.

Weir was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds in her native Australia on Tuesday, April 2 when her horse fell, leaving the young woman with serious injuries. She was rushed to Westmead Hospital in critical condition where she spent two days on life support before dying from fatal injuries.

The burgeoning social media influencer’s final Instagram posts were quickly flooded with tributes to the young rising star.

Weir’s last post to Instagram was a mirror selfie in April, with many leaving their condolences in what would be her last ever post. A friend wrote: ‘Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel today. I’ll miss everything about you Siena, I love you.’ The same friend said Weir’s smile had ‘lit up every room’. I’m so lucky to have known you. Thank you for everything,’ she added.

Sienna Weir Age

Sienna Weir was born on October 27, 1999. She celebrated her 23rd birthday in October last year (2022) before she died in May 2023.

Sienna Weir Funeral

At the time of this report, the family was planning his final funeral arrangement and the details are yet to be finalized. We will keep you updated.

