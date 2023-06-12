Dead – Death – Obituary News : Silvio Berlusconi, Former AC Milan Owner, Dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Silvio Berlusconi: The Man Who Turned AC Milan into a European Powerhouse

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy, will forever be remembered as the man who transformed AC Milan into one of Europe’s most successful football clubs. Berlusconi’s reign at Milan, which lasted from 1986 until 2017, saw the club win an astonishing 29 trophies, including five Champions League and eight Italian league titles.

Berlusconi’s passion for Milan was genuine, but he also used the club’s success as a communication tool in service of his business and political career. Some of the greatest moments in Milan’s history came during Berlusconi’s tenure, such as Arrigo Sacchi’s revolutionary and all-conquering team of the late 1980s and Fabio Capello’s outfit that trounced Barcelona’s “Dream Team” 4-0 in the 1994 Champions League final, which was the third European crown of Berlusconi era.

During this period, some of the greatest footballers in the world wore Milan’s famous red and black kit, including Marco Van Basten, Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard, Franco Baresi, and Paolo Maldini. However, Berlusconi’s success came at a cost, and he was among the pioneers of the modern-day football business.

One of the most notorious signings of the Berlusconi era was Gianluigi Lentini, a rampaging winger bought for a world-record fee in 1992 from a Torino team being dismantled at the same rate as their controversial owner Gian Mauro Borsano’s finances imploded. Lentini failed to shine on the bigger San Siro stage, and the summer after a poor display in the 1993 Champions League final loss to Bernard Tapie’s Marseille, a major car accident signaled the beginning of the end.

Milan won the Champions League two more times this millennium as their star-studded teams beat Italian rivals Juventus in 2003 and then Liverpool in 2007, although that was two years after they lost an epic final to the Reds on penalties after letting slip a three-goal halftime lead. The 2011 Serie A title was the last major honor won under Berlusconi, who with AC Milan in seemingly terminal decline sold his majority stake to Chinese businessman Li Yonghong six years later for more than 700 million euros ($754 million at today’s conversion rates).

Success didn’t return to the red and black half of Milan until last season’s Scudetto, won under the more parsimonious ownership of American investment fund Elliott, who took control of the club when Li Yonghong failed to pay debts. On his departure, Berlusconi acknowledged in a message to fans that the ownership of football clubs had moved into another financial dimension: “To be competitive at the highest level of modern football requires investment and resources that a single family can no longer take on.”

Despite selling AC Milan, Berlusconi remained a fan of the team “my dad taught me to love as a kid.” He even purchased then third-tier Monza in 2018, vowing to take the team to Serie A. With the help of his long-time right-hand man Adriano Galliani, Monza reached the top flight for the first time in their history last season and are guaranteed another season in the top division after finishing the just-completed campaign in 11th position.

Silvio Berlusconi will always be remembered as a footballing icon and a man who transformed AC Milan into a European powerhouse. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of football fans and players around the world.

News Source : Vivek Ganapathy

Source Link :Former AC Milan Owner Silvio Berlusconi Passes Away Aged 86 Years/