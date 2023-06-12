Dead – Death – Obituary News : Silvio Berlusconi, Former Italian PM, Dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Silvio Berlusconi: ‘Many loved him, many hated him’, reaction as the scandal-hit former Italian PM dies

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy, passed away at the age of 84 on September 29th, 2021. Berlusconi was a well-known figure in Italian politics and was considered one of the most controversial leaders in the country’s history. He was loved by many for his charismatic personality, entrepreneurial spirit, and his ability to connect with people. However, he was also hated by many for his corruption scandals and his misogynistic behavior.

The Rise of Silvio Berlusconi

Born in Milan in 1936, Berlusconi was the son of a bank employee. He went on to study law at the University of Milan and started his career as a real estate developer. In the 1970s, he founded Fininvest, a holding company that would eventually become one of the largest media conglomerates in Italy. Berlusconi’s media empire included television channels, newspapers, and magazines and he used his influence to launch his political career.

In 1994, Berlusconi founded the political party Forza Italia and became the Prime Minister of Italy for the first time. He would go on to serve as Prime Minister three more times, the last time in 2011.

The Scandals and Controversies

Berlusconi’s tenure as Prime Minister was marred by numerous scandals and controversies. He was accused of corruption, tax evasion, and bribery. He was also known for his flamboyant lifestyle and his affairs with young women, which earned him the nickname “Bunga Bunga”.

In 2013, Berlusconi was convicted of tax fraud and sentenced to four years in prison. However, the sentence was later reduced to one year and he was allowed to serve it under house arrest. He was also banned from holding public office for two years.

Reaction to Berlusconi’s Death

The news of Berlusconi’s death was met with mixed reactions in Italy. Many people mourned the loss of a charismatic leader who had done a lot for the country. Others, however, criticized him for his corrupt practices and his treatment of women.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella expressed his condolences to Berlusconi’s family, saying that he had played a significant role in Italian politics.

“Silvio Berlusconi was a protagonist of Italian political life for many years and has left a deep mark on our country,” Mattarella said in a statement.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi also paid tribute to Berlusconi, saying that he had been a “great entrepreneur” and a “great statesman”.

“Silvio Berlusconi has been a protagonist of Italian life for decades, a great entrepreneur, and a great statesman,” Renzi said in a statement. “His contribution to Italy’s growth and development is undeniable.”

However, Berlusconi’s critics were quick to point out his flaws and his controversial legacy. Many people took to social media to express their anger and frustration at his passing.

“Berlusconi was a corrupt and immoral man who did a lot of damage to our country,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I can’t believe people are mourning Berlusconi’s death,” another person tweeted. “He was a disgrace to Italy.”

The Legacy of Silvio Berlusconi

Despite his scandals and controversies, there is no denying that Silvio Berlusconi left a lasting impact on Italian politics. He was a charismatic leader who was able to connect with people and bring them together. He was also a successful businessman who helped to modernize Italy’s economy.

However, his legacy will always be tainted by his corrupt practices and his treatment of women. Berlusconi’s “Bunga Bunga” parties and his affairs with young women will always be remembered as a dark chapter in Italian politics.

Ultimately, Silvio Berlusconi was a complex and controversial figure who will be remembered for both his successes and his failures. His death marks the end of an era in Italian politics and leaves behind a complicated legacy.

News Source : Sky News

Source Link :Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86/