Dead – Death – Obituary News : Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian PM, dies at 86

The Passing of Silvio Berlusconi: A Look Back at his Life and Legacy

The Italian News Agency announced the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi at the age of 86. Media said that the 86-year-old Berlusconi died in the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, where he was admitted to the hospital on June 9. Prior to that, the former prime minister had spent 45 days in hospital. He suffered from pneumonia and leukemia.

A Controversial Figure

Berlusconi is one of the richest men in his country, with a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at 6.4 billion euros. In recent years, he had been hospitalized several times. Berlusconi entered politics in 1994 and served as head of government for a total of nine years. Despite a series of sexual scandals and legal cases that tarnished his image, he retained a special place in the hearts of many Italians.

His Political Career

Berlusconi was first elected as Prime Minister in 1994 and served for two years before being forced to resign due to a corruption scandal. He returned to power in 2001, and served for two more terms until 2011. During his time in office, he implemented a number of economic reforms, including tax cuts and labor market liberalization. He was also known for his close ties to the Catholic Church and his support for traditional family values.

Controversies and Scandals

Berlusconi’s political career was not without controversy. He was accused of bribery, corruption, and tax fraud, and faced a number of legal battles throughout his time in office. In addition, he was known for his lavish lifestyle and love of parties, and was often criticized for his treatment of women. He was involved in several sex scandals, and was famously caught on tape making derogatory comments about German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Legacy

Despite his many controversies and scandals, Berlusconi remained a popular figure in Italy. He was known for his charisma and his ability to connect with ordinary people, and was seen by many as a symbol of Italian pride and resilience. His political legacy is mixed, however. While he was credited with implementing important economic reforms, he was also criticized for his lack of attention to social issues and his disregard for the rule of law.

The End of an Era

The passing of Silvio Berlusconi marks the end of an era in Italian politics. Although he was a divisive figure, he left an indelible mark on his country and will be remembered for his contributions to Italian politics and society. As Italy moves forward, it will be interesting to see what new leaders emerge to take his place and shape the future of the country.

