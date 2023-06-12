Dead – Death – Obituary News : Silvio Berlusconi, Former Italian Prime Minister, Passes Away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Silvio Berlusconi, Controversial Former Italian Prime Minister, Dies at 86.

Silvio Berlusconi, the controversial and colorful former prime minister of Italy, died Monday in a hospital in Milan. He was 86. The perpetually tanned billionaire media magnate was being treated for leukemia.

Building a Business Empire

Berlusconi began building his fortune as a real estate developer and then moved on to create a highly successful television network, along with magazines and a daily newspaper. His business empire also included the soccer team, AC Milan. At one point, he was known as Italy’s richest man.

Controversial Political Career

In the 1990s, Berlusconi used his wealth and media network to move into politics, an arena which scholars say he Americanized. The right-wing politician served as prime minister in four governments beginning in 1994 and had the distinction of being Italy’s longest-serving head of government for his 2001-06 term. During all his time in office, Berlusconi faced a host of political scandals and legal troubles. He was known for his “bunga bunga” sex parties with prostitutes and at one point faced charges of paying for sex with a teenage belly dancer. He was acquitted of those charges.

Despite numerous criminal cases against him, only one charge resulted in a conviction that held up on appeal — a tax fraud case in 2013. Part of his sentence was a five-year ban on holding public office.

Legacy

The scandals did not stop Berlusconi from building a lasting political legacy. “He is the man who unified the Italian right,” Roberto D’Alimonte, a political science professor at Luiss University in Rome, told the Financial Times. “He made it acceptable and competitive.” Berlusconi was known for transforming Italian politics to more of a U.S.-style campaign, including large party conventions and a focus on political advertising.

To his supporters, he was seen as charismatic and capable, someone who could champion Italy on the world stage. Detractors saw him as brash and polarizing, and as someone who used his power to enrich himself. Berlusconi remained involved in politics until his death, having been reelected to the Senate last year. His right-wing Forza Italia Party is a junior partner in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s coalition government.

Condolences

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a video message posted Monday on Twitter that “Berlusconi was above all a fighter.” “He was a man who was not afraid to defend his convictions, and it was precisely that courage and determination which made him one of the most influential men in Italy’s history,” she said.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi wrote on Twitter about Berlusconi’s divisive legacy. “Many loved him, many hated him. All must recognize that his impact on political life, but also economics, sports and television, has been without precedent,” he said.

Pope Francis said Berlusconi was a “protagonist of Italian political life, who carried out his public responsibilities with an energetic temperament.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin — who had a friendship with Berlusconi — said the Italian’s death was an “irreparable loss.” “I have always sincerely admired his wisdom, his ability to make balanced, far-sighted decisions even in the most difficult situations,” he said in a message of condolence.

Berlusconi also had a friendship with former U.S. president George W. Bush, who he supported during the U.S.-led war in Iraq, sending troops to the conflict despite widespread opposition in Europe. In a condolence message, Bush said Berlusconi was a “vibrant leader with a personality to match,” adding that there “was never a dull moment with Silvio.” “He strengthened the friendship between Italy and the United States, and we are grateful for his commitment to our important alliance,” the former president said.

Final Thoughts

Berlusconi is survived by his girlfriend, Marta Fascina, two ex-wives, five children, more than a dozen grandchildren, and one great grandchild. His funeral will be held in Milan’s Duomo Cathedral on Wednesday, which the government has declared as a day of national mourning.

News Source : TheChosunilbo

Source Link :Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Dies at 86 – The Chosun Ilbo (English Edition): Daily News from Korea/