Dead – Death – Obituary News : Silvio Berlusconi Passes Away at 86

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy Mourns the Death of its Longest-Serving Post-War Prime Minister

Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian former Prime Minister, passed away at the age of 86 on September 27, 2021. He breathed his last at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, where he was being treated for a lung infection linked to leukaemia since April.

Berlusconi was a controversial figure, having faced several scandals during his political career. However, he managed to bounce back from them and hold the position of prime minister for four terms, making him the longest-serving post-war prime minister in Italy’s history.

After his first political office in 1994, Berlusconi led four governments until 2011, though not consecutively. Despite his controversies, he remained a powerful figure in Italian politics and an influential personality in the country’s history.

Italy in Mourning

News of Berlusconi’s passing has left a “huge void” in Italy, according to Defence Minister Guido Crosetto. The Italian government has declared a national day of mourning for Wednesday, the same day Berlusconi’s funeral is scheduled to take place at Milan Cathedral.

Flags on public buildings across Italy and Europe will be lowered to half-mast from Monday nationwide, as a mark of respect for the former prime minister.

Tributes Pour In

Many political figures and world leaders have paid tribute to Berlusconi, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. She remembered him as a “fighter” and “one of the most influential men in the history of Italy.”

Matteo Salvini, her deputy, expressed his grief and gratitude, saying he was “broken” and thanking Berlusconi for his “friendship,” “advice,” and “generosity.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin also expressed his condolences, calling Berlusconi a “true friend” and admiring his “wisdom” and “ability to make balanced, far-sighted decisions.”

Berlusconi’s Legacy

Berlusconi’s life was a remarkable journey, from selling vacuum cleaners to building a business empire that included television networks, publishing companies, and advertising agencies. He was also the owner of the legendary football club AC Milan, which he saved from bankruptcy in 1986.

Despite his controversies, Berlusconi’s contribution to Italian politics cannot be ignored. He will be remembered as a powerful figure who shaped the country’s political landscape and left a lasting impact on its history.

As Italy mourns the death of its longest-serving post-war prime minister, the world pays its respects to a remarkable personality who will be missed but never forgotten.

