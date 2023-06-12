Dead – Death – Obituary News : Silvio Berlusconi Passes Away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Dies at 86

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi died in Milan on Monday at the age of 86-years-old. Berlusconi was a businessman who became one of Italy’s most controversial politicians, serving as the country’s prime minister for three terms.

Early Life and Business Career

Born in Milan in 1936, Berlusconi studied law at the University of Milan but dropped out before completing his degree. He began his career as a singer on cruise ships and later founded a construction company, which eventually expanded into a media empire.

Berlusconi’s media holdings included three national television channels, as well as newspapers and magazines. He was also the owner of the AC Milan football club, which he purchased in 1986.

Political Career

Berlusconi entered politics in the 1990s and founded the center-right Forza Italia party. He was elected prime minister for the first time in 1994 but was forced to resign after just seven months due to a corruption scandal.

Berlusconi returned to power in 2001 and served as prime minister for nearly three years. He was re-elected in 2008 but was forced to resign in 2011 amid a financial crisis and allegations of corruption and sex scandals.

Controversies

Berlusconi was known for his flamboyant personality and often made controversial statements. He was also involved in several scandals during his political career.

In 2013, Berlusconi was convicted of tax fraud and sentenced to four years in prison, which was later reduced to one year. He was also convicted of paying an underage prostitute for sex and abusing his power as prime minister to cover up the crime.

Legacy

Berlusconi was a divisive figure in Italian politics, with supporters praising his business acumen and charisma, while critics accused him of corruption and undermining democracy.

Despite his scandals and controversies, Berlusconi remained a powerful figure in Italian politics until his death. His Forza Italia party continued to be a major force in Italian politics, and his influence was felt in the current government led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Conclusion

The death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi marks the end of an era in Italian politics. Berlusconi was a controversial figure who dominated Italian politics for decades, but his legacy remains a subject of debate.

Whether he will be remembered as a shrewd businessman and charismatic leader or a corrupt politician who undermined democracy remains to be seen. However, there is no denying that Berlusconi played a significant role in shaping modern Italy and will be remembered for his impact on the country.

Silvio Berlusconi Italian politics Italian Prime Minister Italian media mogul Italian political scandals

News Source : Kay Smythe

Source Link :BREAKING: Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dead at 86/