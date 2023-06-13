Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

AC Milan Owner Silvio Berlusconi Passes Away at Age 86

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian prime minister and owner of AC Milan, passed away at the age of 86. He was transported to the hospital for the second time in a month to be treated for chronic leukemia, and the Italian news agency Lapresse reported his passing.

Between 1986 and 2017, Berlusconi controlled AC Milan, during which the team won three Champions Leagues, eight Serie A titles, and the Coppa Italia. Only one year after selling to the Yonghong Li-led company, he joined Monza once more in football. In 2021, they received their first promotion to the Serie level.

Controversial Political Career

Berlusconi had one of the most colorful and contentious political careers in recent memory. Before entering politics in 1994, he established Italy’s largest commercial TV network.

Despite problems surrounding his sex-driven parties and claims of corruption, Berlusconi served as Italy’s prime minister for the longest period of time. The prostitution-related sex parties in Italy sparked a significant scandal. When Berlusconi was formally found guilty of paying Karima EL Mahroug, also known by her stage name Ruby Rubacuori (Ruby the Heartstealer), for sex services between February and May 2010, when she was under the age of 18, he was the Italian prime minister at the time. Later, an appeals court declared him not guilty.

The flamboyant and brazen Berlusconi presided over Italy three times between 1994 and 1995, 2001 and 2006, and 2008 and 2011. He made his final resignation as prime minister in 2011, as Italy faced many scandals and was in danger of experiencing a debt crisis similar to that of Greece.

He was barred from entering public office ten years ago due to a tax fraud conviction resulting from transactions with his media empire, but the prohibition was lifted in 2018. After the national election in September of last year, he returned to the Italian Senate. When he boasted that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had exchanged birthday greetings and accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of starting the war, he caused controversy with his remarks.

Legacy in Football

Berlusconi’s legacy in football is significant, as he transformed AC Milan into a dominant force in Italian and European football. He invested heavily in the team and brought in top players such as Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit, and Frank Rijkaard, who formed one of the greatest attacking trios in football history.

Berlusconi’s passion for football continued even after he sold AC Milan. He founded the Serie C club Monza and helped them gain promotion to the Serie B in 2019. In 2021, they achieved their first promotion to the Serie level.

Final Thoughts

Silvio Berlusconi was a controversial figure in both politics and football. While his personal life was plagued by scandals, his contributions to AC Milan and Italian football cannot be denied. He will be remembered as a passionate and influential owner who helped shape modern football in Italy.

