Dead – Death – Obituary News : Silvio Berlusconi’s Death: What Caused It?

Silvio Berlusconi Dies at 86: Cause of Death Linked to Leukemia

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian Prime Minister, died on June 12, 2023, at the age of 86. His cause of death was linked to his battle with leukemia, which he had been fighting for a short time. Berlusconi was a prominent figure in Italian politics and media, having served as Prime Minister four times and being a media mogul as well.

Early Life and Career

Silvio Berlusconi was born on September 29, 1936, in Milan, Italy. He was raised by his parents, Luigi Berlusconi and Rosa Bossi, along with his two siblings, Maria Francesca Antonietta and Paolo. Berlusconi attended the Salesian College and went on to graduate from the University of Milan in 1961 with honors, writing his thesis on the legal aspects of advertising.

Berlusconi’s career began in the late 1960s when he entered the political milieu of Italy. He held various positions, which helped him gain vast experiences, and eventually became a member of the Senate of the Republic. Alongside his political career, Berlusconi was also a media mogul, owning several television channels and newspapers.

Illness and Death

In April 2023, Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan after suffering from severe pneumonia caused by a form of leukemia. He was treated in intensive care and started chemotherapy on April 6. Berlusconi was hospitalized again on June 9 and died on June 12.

Berlusconi’s spokesperson confirmed the news, saying that the former Prime Minister had died in hospital on Monday morning. His death shocked many of his supporters, and tributes and messages of condolence poured in on various social media platforms.

Obituary and Funeral

Silvio Berlusconi’s obituary was shared after his death on June 12, 2023. High-profile personalities paid their last respects to Berlusconi, and tributes poured in from all over the world. The funeral and memorial service details have not been released at the time of writing this article.

Silvio Berlusconi’s Legacy

Silvio Berlusconi was a controversial figure in Italian politics and media. He was loved by his supporters and criticized by his opponents. However, there is no denying that he had a significant impact on Italian politics and media.

Berlusconi’s contribution to Italian football cannot be overlooked. He was the owner of AC Milan, one of the most successful football clubs in Europe. Berlusconi took Milan from the bottom up, building some of the greatest teams of all time, and he’s the reason for the current Champions League format.

Conclusion

Silvio Berlusconi’s death is a huge loss for Italy, and his legacy will continue to be remembered for years to come. He was a prominent figure in Italian politics and media, and his contribution to Italian football cannot be overlooked. Berlusconi’s passing is a reminder that life is fragile, and we should cherish every moment we have with our loved ones.

News Source : Esajaelina

Source Link :Cause of death and obituary of Silvio Berlusconi: how did the former Italian Prime Minister die?/