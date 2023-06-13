Dead – Death – Obituary News : Singer and 5 Band Members Die in Kogi Car Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident Claims the Lives of Ijaw Musician Ikesima Brown and Five Band Members

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, the Ijaw nation was plunged into sadness when news broke of a terrible car accident that claimed the lives of Ijaw musician Ikesima Brown and five other members of the highlife band Chief Barrister Smooth. The band was reportedly traveling from Warri to Abuja for a performance at the National Assembly members’ swearing-in reception when their Toyota Sienna collided with a fuel tanker on the Abuja-Lokoja Highway, killing them instantly.

The Victims

Chief Joseph Ekeremieye, Ebis Awiki, Sololo, Tuku Eniekebi, and one other person were listed among the deceased alongside Ikesima Brown, a talented female highlife artist who was regarded as the Queen of Highlife in the Niger Delta. Brown was an up-and-coming popular artist who was making waves in the music industry and her passing has left the Ijaw nation in deep sadness.

Reactions

The governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, expressed his sorrow over the tragic incidents that claimed the lives of the Ijaw natives. In a statement released by his chief press secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, he referred to it as a “Black Sunday” for Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation. He offered his condolences to their families and the Ujaw Nation.

The passing of the band members and Brown was a terrible loss for the Ijaw nation because they were active and making a difference in people’s lives with their musical abilities and by supporting the state’s beloved women’s football team out of a deep-seated devotion.

Conclusion

The tragic accident that claimed the lives of Ikesima Brown and five other members of Chief Barrister Smooth’s band has left the Ijaw nation in deep sadness. Brown was a talented artist who was making waves in the music industry and her passing is a great loss to the music community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and the Ijaw nation during this difficult time.

Kogi auto accident Ikechukwu Brown death Music band accident Fatal crash in Nigeria Nigerian music industry tragedy

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :How Did Ikesima Brown Die? Singer, 5 Band Members Die In Kogi Auto Accident/