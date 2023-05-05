Dead – Death – Obituary News : Singer Linda Lewis Passes Away at 72

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The music industry has lost another gem in the form of Linda Lewis, who passed away at the age of 72 at her home on May 3. Linda was a British singer who gained fame for her solo hits in the 1970s and for being one of the most in-demand backup singers of her time. She recorded with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Yusuf Islam/Cat Stevens, David Bowie, T. Rex, and Rod Stewart. Despite her passing, her music will continue to inspire generations to come.

Born Linda Ann Fredericks in West Ham, London, Linda started her journey in show business with a non-speaking acting role in the 1961 film, A Taste of Honey. She later appeared as a screaming fan of the Beatles in A Hard Day’s Night in 1964. Her most notable early appearance as a singer was at the first Glastonbury Festival in 1970. She then went on to have a lengthy and successful career, with four top-40 UK hit singles that included “Rock-A-Doodle-Doo” in 1973 and “It’s In His Kiss,” a disco version of “The Shoop Shoop Song” in 1975.

Linda was known for her five-octave vocal range and versatile phrasing, which made her a favorite of the British pop vanguard in the 1970s. Her collaborations with famous artists like David Bowie, Rod Stewart, and Rick Wakeman earned her a reputation as one of the most in-demand backup singers of the time. One of her most successful collaborations was with Cat Stevens, who was her then-boyfriend. She provided vocals on Stevens’ 1972 album Catch Bull At Four and accompanied him on a 1974 world tour. Stevens also wrote the song “(Remember The Days Of The) Old Schoolyard” for Linda, which she recorded in 1975. The song became a hit for Stevens in 1977.

In a tweet, Yusuf/Cat Stevens paid tribute to Linda, calling her “a good soul-friend and fine artist.” He reminisced about the old times and how Linda’s flat on Hampstead Way was a regular home for artists and musicians in the 70s. He also mentioned how Linda became his personal support act during the ‘Bamboozle Tour’ of 1974 and traveled with their troupe all over the world, up to Japan. He praised her voice and mentioned that he produced a couple of her records. He also spoke about how Linda sang the sweetest melody on his ballad, ‘How Can I Tell You’ as well as the chorus on ‘Angelsea’. To him, Linda was like an amazing bird that kindly visited the window sill of their earthly house for a few days, then flew away back to her garden.

Linda Lewis was more than just a singer. She was a trailblazer who paved the way for future generations of female artists. She was not afraid to go against the norm and experiment with different genres, which made her music stand out from the rest. Her legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations to come.

In conclusion, Linda Lewis’ passing is a great loss to the music industry. Her music and her voice touched the hearts of many, and her collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry will always be remembered. Her contribution to music will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to live on. Rest in peace, Linda Lewis, the Nightingale.

