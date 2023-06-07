Dead – Death – Obituary News : Singer of ‘The Girl from Ipanema’ passes away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brazilian Singer Astrud Gilberto Passes Away at 83

Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, famous for her interpretation of “The Girl From Ipanema,” has passed away at the age of 83. The news was announced on June 6, 2023, and has left the music industry in mourning.

Early Life and Career

Astrud Gilberto was born on March 29, 1940, in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. She grew up in poverty and began singing in church at an early age. In 1959, she met João Gilberto, a musician and one of the founders of bossa nova music. They fell in love and got married, and João introduced her to the music scene.

Astrud’s big break came in 1963 when she was asked to record the English lyrics for “The Girl From Ipanema,” a song written by João and his friend Antonio Carlos Jobim. The song became an international hit, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and winning a Grammy Award for Record of the Year.

Success and Legacy

After the success of “The Girl From Ipanema,” Astrud went on to record several albums and collaborate with many other musicians. She became known for her soft, gentle voice and her ability to convey emotion through her singing.

Astrud’s legacy in the music industry is significant. She helped popularize bossa nova music in the United States and Europe, and her unique style of singing inspired many other artists. Her version of “The Girl From Ipanema” remains one of the most recognizable and beloved songs in the world.

Personal Life

Astrud and João Gilberto divorced in 1964, but remained friends and collaborators throughout their lives. Astrud married twice more and had three children. She lived in the United States for many years, but never forgot her Brazilian roots.

Final Thoughts

Astrud Gilberto’s passing is a great loss to the music industry and to her fans around the world. Her gentle voice and beautiful interpretations of classic songs will be remembered and cherished for years to come. Rest in peace, Astrud.

News Source : Carrie Kahn

Source Link :Astrud Gilberto, 'The Girl from Ipanema' singer, dies at 83/