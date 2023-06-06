Dead – Death – Obituary News : Singer of ‘The Girl From Ipanema’ Passes Away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Astrud Gilberto, “The Girl From Ipanema” Singer, Passes Away at 83

Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, known for her hit song “The Girl From Ipanema,” passed away at the age of 83 on June 5. Gilberto helped to popularize bossa nova music in the 1960s and was an important figure in Brazilian music.

The Serendipitous Creation of “The Girl From Ipanema”

Astrud Gilberto’s most famous song, “The Girl From Ipanema,” was originally recorded by her then-husband João Gilberto, who is known as the father of bossa nova. In 1963, the couple traveled to New York City to record with Stan Getz and fellow Brazilian bossa nova star Antônio Carlos Jobim. During one of the recording sessions, Astrud was asked to join in despite having no prior recording experience.

“While rehearsing with Stan in the song ‘The Girl From Ipanema,’ João casually asked me to join in and sing a chorus in English after he had just sung the first chorus in Portuguese,” Gilberto shared in a 2002 interview. “Stan was very receptive. I’ll never forget that while we were listening back to the just recorded version, Stan said to me, ‘This song is going to make you famous.’”

The Success of “The Girl From Ipanema”

Getz was right — a solo version of “The Girl From Ipanema” without João’s Portuguese lyrics and featuring only Astrud was released in 1964. In the United States, the track peaked at No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, and later won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1964.

Later Career Achievements

While Gilberto did not have another major hit after “The Girl From Ipanema,” she continued to be recognized for her contributions to music. In 1992, she received the Latin Jazz USA Award for Lifetime Achievement, and in 2002, she was inducted into the International Latin Music Hall of Fame. Gilberto was also nominated for Best New Artist in 1964, but lost to The Beatles. She was nominated for Best Vocal Performance — Female in both 1964 and 1965, but lost to Barbra Streisand in both years.

A Tribute to Gilberto

Paul Ricci, a friend and former collaborator of Gilberto’s, confirmed her passing on social media at the request of her son Marcelo. “She was an important part of ALL that is Brazilian music in the world and she changed many lives with her energy,” he said in a statement via Facebook.

Although Gilberto is no longer with us, her legacy as a pioneer of bossa nova music and an influential figure in Brazilian music will continue to live on.

