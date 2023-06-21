Dead – Death – Obituary News : Singer Rohana Jalil dies at age 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Singer Rohana Jalil Passes Away at 68

PETALING JAYA: Veteran singer Rohana Jalil has passed away at the Chancellor Tuanku Muhriz Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital at about 11.33pm on Tuesday (June 20), reports mStar. She was 68.

The death of Rohana was confirmed by fellow artiste Zur Eda, who told mStar that she passed away with her family present. Prior to this, Rohana had been warded at the same hospital since April 18 for treatment for an intestinal perforation.

A Career in Music

Rohana, who is also known as Dara Abdul Jalil, is most known for her stunning performance in the 1981 Bintang RTM competition. She then went on to create almost 20 albums throughout her career. Her famous hit “Naluri Cinta” skyrocketed her popularity.

Her career spanned decades, and she was one of Malaysia’s most beloved singers. Her music touched the hearts of many and her performances were always unforgettable.

A Loss for the Music Industry

The news of Rohana’s passing has left many Malaysians heartbroken. Fans have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the iconic singer.

Rohana’s contribution to the music industry will always be remembered. She was a true talent and her music will continue to inspire generations to come.

A Life Well Lived

Despite her passing, Rohana’s legacy will live on. She will always be remembered for her beautiful voice, her captivating performances, and her unwavering passion for music.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Rohana’s family and friends during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

News Source : The Star Online

Source Link :Veteran singer Rohana Jalil passes away/