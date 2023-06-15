Dead – Death – Obituary News : Singer Sharda, known for ‘Titli Udi,’ dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Playback Singer Sharda Passes Away at 89: Remembering Her Iconic Rendition of ‘Titli Udi’

The Indian music industry has lost one of its iconic voices with the demise of playback singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar, popularly known as Sharda. The singer, who was known for her mesmerizing rendition of the song ‘Titli Udi’ from the 1966 film ‘Suraj,’ passed away on June 14 at the age of 89. She had been battling cancer for six months and breathed her last at her home in Mumbai.

Sharda was born on October 25, 1933, in Tamil Nadu, India, and showed a deep passion for music from an early age. She made her debut in the Indian film industry in the 1960s and went on to become one of the most prominent playback singers of the time. Her soulful voice and melodious renditions earned her a legion of fans across the country.

However, it was her iconic rendition of the song ‘Titli Udi’ that brought her widespread acclaim and recognition. The song, which was composed by Shankar-Jaikishan and written by Hasrat Jaipuri, featured in the film ‘Suraj’ and became an instant hit with the audience. Sharda’s soulful voice and the song’s catchy tune made it a timeless classic that continues to be popular even today.

Apart from ‘Titli Udi,’ Sharda lent her voice to several other popular songs during her career. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her captivating cabaret performance in ‘Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki’ from the film ‘Jahan Pyar Miley’ (1970). She also gave memorable performances in songs like ‘Le Ja Le Ja Le Ja Mera Dil’ from ‘An Evening In Paris,’ ‘Aa Aayega Kaun Yahan’ from ‘Gumnaam,’ and ‘Masti Aur Jawani Ho Umar Badi Mastani Ho’ from ‘Dil Daulat Duniya.’

In 2007, Sharda released her album ‘Andaaz-e-Bayan Aur,’ which featured her own compositions based on the timeless ghazals of Mirza Ghalib. The album was widely appreciated by music lovers and showcased the singer’s versatility and talent as a composer.

Sharda’s passing has left a void in the Indian music industry, and her fans and admirers have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tributes to the legendary singer. Her daughter Madeira shared the news of her mother’s demise on Instagram, saying, “With great sadness, my brother Shammi Rajan and I announce the passing this morning of our beloved mother, playback singer Sharda Rajan, after a long and brave battle with cancer.”

In conclusion, Sharda’s contribution to the Indian music industry will always be remembered, and her iconic rendition of ‘Titli Udi’ will continue to inspire generations of music lovers. Her passing is a great loss to the industry, but her legacy will continue to live on through her timeless music.

News Source : Edited by India TV Entertainment Desk

Source Link :Veteran singer Sharda of ‘Titli Udi’ fame passes away at 89 after battling cancer/