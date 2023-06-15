Dead – Death – Obituary News : Singer Sharda, known for ‘Titli Udi’, passes away at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Sharda Rajan Iyengar: The Voice Behind “Titli Udi Ud Jo Chali”

The Indian film industry has once again lost a talented artist as singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar passed away at the age of 85 in Mumbai on Wednesday. She was known for her melodious voice and had given many memorable songs to the industry.

Early Life and Career

Sharda Rajan Iyengar was born in Chennai in the year 1936 and later moved to Mumbai to pursue her career in music. She started her career as a playback singer in the 1950s and sang for the film “Choti Choti Baatein”. However, her breakthrough came in the year 1959 when she sang the evergreen song “Titli Udi Ud Jo Chali” for the film “Suraj”.

Memorable Songs

Sharda Rajan Iyengar had a unique voice and was known for her ability to emote through her singing. She had worked with many renowned music composers of her time, including Shankar Jaikishan, Laxmikant Pyarelal, and R.D. Burman. Some of her other popular songs include “Aaja Aai Bahar”, “Piya Tose Naina Lage Re”, “Bekhudi Mein Sanam”, “Aye Dil Mujhe Bata De”, and “Tumhari Nazar Kyon Khafa Ho Gayi”.

Legacy

Sharda Rajan Iyengar had contributed immensely to the Indian film industry and had left a lasting impact on music lovers. Her songs still resonate with the audiences of all age groups and continue to be played on radio and television. The music industry has lost a gem, and her absence will be felt by all.

Tributes Pour In

The news of Sharda Rajan Iyengar’s demise has left the music fraternity in shock. Many prominent personalities from the industry took to social media to express their grief and pay their tributes to the legendary singer. Singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, “I am saddened to hear about the demise of Sharda ji. She was a talented singer and a good human being. May her soul rest in peace.” Music composer A.R. Rahman also tweeted, “Rest in peace Sharda Rajan Iyengar ji. Your voice and your songs will always be remembered.”

Conclusion

Sharda Rajan Iyengar’s contribution to the Indian film industry will always be remembered. Her songs were not just music to the ears but also touched the hearts of millions of people. She will always be remembered as one of the finest singers of her time, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Veteran singer of ‘Titli Udi’ fame Sharda dies at 85/