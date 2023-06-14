Dead – Death – Obituary News : Singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar Dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Sharda Rajan Iyengar: The Legendary Singer of the 60s and 70s

Sharda Rajan Iyengar, the famous singer of the 60s and 70s, passed away on 14 June at the age of 86. Born on 25 October 1937 in a Brahmin family of Tamil Nadu, Sharda was one of the most versatile singers of her time. Her contribution to the Indian music industry is unparalleled, and her legacy continues to inspire generations of aspiring singers.

Early Life and Career

Sharda began her journey in music at a young age. She trained in classical music under the guidance of Pandit Narayan Rao Vyas and Pandit Husnlal Bhagatram. Her talent was soon recognized, and she was given the opportunity to sing for All India Radio in Chennai. She then moved to Mumbai to pursue her dream of becoming a playback singer.

Sharda’s big break came when filmmaker Raj Kapoor heard her sing at a function in Tehran. He offered her the song ‘Titli Udi’ from the movie ‘Sooraj’ (1966), which became an instant hit. Over the years, she collaborated with the famous Shankar Jaikishan duo and gave many hit songs.

Contribution to Indian Music

Sharda’s contribution to Indian music is immense. She worked with eminent singers like Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Yesudas, Mukesh, and Suman Kalyanpur. She was the voice of leading actresses like Vyjayanthimala, Saira Banu, Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Mumtaz, Rekha, and Helen. Her versatility as a singer was evident in the different genres of music she sang, from classical to pop and cabaret.

In 1971, Sharda became the first Indian female singer to release her pop album titled ‘Sizzlers.’ The album was a huge success and showcased her range as a singer. Apart from Hindi songs, she also sang in Telugu, Marathi, English, and Gujarati languages. Her ghazal album ‘Andaz-e-Bayan Aur’ was released in 2007, in which she created her own compositions based on the popular ghazals of Mirza Ghalib.

Awards and Achievements

Sharda won several awards and accolades for her contribution to Indian music. In 1970, she won the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for singing the hit cabaret number ‘Baat Zara Hai Aap Ki’ from the movie ‘Jahan Pyaar Mile.’ She also received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song ‘Tere Bina Zindagi Se’ from the movie ‘Aandhi’ (1975).

Legacy

Sharda Rajan Iyengar’s legacy continues to inspire generations of aspiring singers. Her contribution to Indian music is unparalleled, and her versatility as a singer is unmatched. She will always be remembered as one of the most talented and respected singers of the Indian music industry.

As we bid farewell to the legendary singer, let us remember her through her music, which will continue to live on forever.

