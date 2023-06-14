Dead – Death – Obituary News : Singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar Dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar Passes Away at 86: A Tribute to Her Memorable Career

The music industry has lost another gem as veteran singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar passed away on June 14, 2023. She was 86 years old at the time of her death. Sharda was born on October 25, 1937, in a Brahmin family from Tamil Nadu. She had an illustrious career as a playback singer, music composer, and pop singer. Her contribution to the Indian music industry is irreplaceable.

Sharda started her career as a playback singer in the 1960 film Suraj. The film’s director, Raj Kapoor, was impressed by her singing skills and asked her to sing the song Titli Udi. The song became an instant hit and established Sharda as a playback singer. She went on to sing many popular songs in Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, and Gujarati languages.

Sharda’s voice had a unique quality that set her apart from other playback singers of her time. Her voice was soulful, melodious, and had a certain depth to it. She sang with great emotion and brought life to the characters she sang for. Some of her notable songs include Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki, from the film Jahan Pyar Miley, and the title track of the film Sapno Ka Saudagar.

Sharda was not just a playback singer but also a music composer. She composed music for films like Maila Aanchal, Mandir Masjid, and Garibi Hatao. Her music had a classical touch to it and was appreciated by music aficionados. She worked with some of the best music directors of her time, including Usha Khanna, Ravi, and Dattaram.

Sharda was also the first Indian woman vocalist to record her own pop album in the country. Her album Sizzlers was released in 1971 and became a hit among music lovers. Sharda’s contribution to the pop music scene in India was groundbreaking and paved the way for other female pop singers.

Sharda’s talent was recognized and appreciated by the film industry. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer for her performance in the song Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki. She also sang duets with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Asha Bhosle, Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Yesudas, Mukesh, and Suman Kalyanpur.

Sharda’s passing is a great loss to the Indian music industry. However, her songs will live on and continue to inspire generations to come. Her contribution to the music industry will always be remembered and celebrated. We pay tribute to this legendary singer and thank her for the musical legacy she has left behind.

Sharda Rajan Iyengar Titli Udi Veteran Singer Indian Music Industry Indian Playback Singer

News Source : Nishtha Agarwal

Source Link :Veteran Singer, Titli Udi Fame Sharda Rajan Iyengar Passes Away At 86/