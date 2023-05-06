Dead – Death – Obituary News : Singer-songwriter Linda Lewis dies at 72: Tributes pour in

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Linda Lewis, the English Singer and Songwriter

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Linda Lewis, the English singer and songwriter. Linda, born Linda Ann Fredericks, was born on September 27, 1950, in West Ham, London, United Kingdom. She was the sister of Shirley Lewis and was married to Jim Cregan and Neil Warnock.

Linda Lewis was a talented artist who had a five-octave range and sang backup for famous singers like Rod Stewart and David Bowie. She recorded some iconic songs like “Rock-a-Doodle-Doo” and “It’s In His Kiss,” which became chart-toppers.

Although Linda Lewis wanted to be an actress, she also enrolled in a theater school and acted in movies like “A Hard Day’s Night,” “A Taste of Honey,” and “The Beatles.” Later, she learned to play the guitar and keyboard and became a successful singer-songwriter.

The news of Linda Lewis’s passing has taken over the internet, and tributes have poured in from all over the world. Yusuf aka Cat Stevens, a close friend of Linda, took to his official account and expressed his grief, stating, “I’m so sorry to hear of Linda Lewis passing. She was a good soul-friend and fine artist. Her flat on Hampstead Way was a regular home for artists and musicians in the 70s.”

Carroll Thompson, another friend and fellow singer, shared a heartfelt message on Twitter, stating, “As an aspirational young black singer, this song touched my spirit and imagination discovering she was British – I was instantly inspired. I thought if Linda Lewis can do it, then maybe I can too! When we finally met and sang together, she was a bubbly delight. We remained friends ever since, and I will miss her dearly.”

Many others have also shared their tributes and memories of Linda Lewis, highlighting her talent, kindness, and humility.

Linda Lewis passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 72. Her sister, Dee Lewis Clay, confirmed her passing through an Insta post and requested privacy for the family during this difficult time.

While the cause of death has not been officially confirmed, it is believed that Linda Lewis died of natural causes. Her health had declined, and she had developed several health complications.

Linda Lewis’s legacy as a talented singer and songwriter will always be remembered and cherished by her fans and loved ones. May she rest in eternal love and peace in the ever-blossoming garden, where her heart belongs.

News Source : The Talks Today

Source Link :How did Linda Lewis die? Tribute pours in as Singer-songwriter dies aged 72 The Talks Today/