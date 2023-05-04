Dead – Death – Obituary News : Singer-songwriter Linda Lewis dies at 72

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

British Singer-Songwriter Linda Lewis Dies at 72

On September 3, 2022, Linda Lewis, the British singer-songwriter known for her five-octave range and popular hits in the 1970s, passed away at the age of 72. Her brother Keith Fredericks announced the news and requested privacy for the family during their time of grief.

Lewis was a beloved artist who had gained popularity for her unique voice and her self-written hit, “Rock-A-Doodle-Doo,” which reached No. 15 in the UK in 1973. She was also known for her disco-flavored cover of “It’s In His Kiss” in 1975, which was originally a hit for Betty Everett. Lewis made the Top 40 with her version of “Baby I’m Yours” in 1976 and “I’d Be Surprisingly Good for You” in 1979. She had a chart entry with her 1975 album, Not A Little Girl Anymore, released during her time with Arista Records.

Many artists have expressed their condolences on social media, including Yusuf/Cat Stevens, who called Lewis a “fine artist” and reminisced about the time when she was his personal support act during his Bamboozle Tour of 1974. Joan Armatrading, another British singer-songwriter, also expressed sadness over Lewis’s passing.

Early Life and Career

Linda Ann Fredericks was born on September 27, 1950, in West Ham, east London. She taught herself piano and guitar and appeared briefly as a screaming fan in The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night after attending stage school. After singing with the ska band the Q Set, she was managed by the notorious svengali Don Arden, leading her to be booked as a vocalist for John Lee Hooker.

Lewis was also part of several groups, including White Rabbit and the Ferris Wheel. She played at Glastonbury Fayre in 1971, where she sang with Terry Reid. Lewis returned to Glastonbury in 1984 and 2011.

After landing a deal with Reprise Records, Lewis moved to its Raft subsidiary, where she finally made her chart debut. Lewis was in high demand as a session singer, and she appeared on notable albums such as David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane, especially on “Panic In Detroit,” and Stevens’ Catch Bull At Four. Her last studio album, Kiss Of Life, was released in 1999, but she continued to perform as a guest vocalist on numerous projects and live shows.

Legacy

In a recent interview with Shindig! magazine, Lewis reminisced about her early days of recording and her debut LP, Say No More, which was released in 1971. She said, “When I listen to it now, I think it was a lovely little album…It was the first rung on my ladder, and helped me go on to make Lark, which had so many highlights on it and is one of my best albums. I remember those years between 1969 and ’72—before I wrote ‘Rock-A-Doodle-Doo’—very fondly. It was a fabulous time.”

Lewis was a gifted singer-songwriter who made a significant impact on the music industry during the 1970s and beyond. Her five-octave range was unmatched, and her work as a session musician with notable artists like David Bowie and Yusuf/Cat Stevens showcased her versatility. She will be missed, but her legacy as a talented artist lives on.

News Source : uDiscover Music

Source Link :British Singer-Songwriter And Sought-After Vocalist Linda Lewis Dies At 72/