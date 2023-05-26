Dead – Death – Obituary News : Singer spoke of kidney problems before passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner’s Death Highlights the Importance of Kidney Health

The world was shocked when the news of the death of legendary rock icon Tina Turner broke on Wednesday. While her family did not reveal the exact cause of her death, it was known that the 83-year-old singer had been suffering from kidney issues for some time. In a recent interview with the European Health Kidney Alliance, Turner spoke about her struggles with kidney health after receiving a transplant from her husband, Erwin Bach.

“The months after the transplantation were marked by a never-ending up and down,” Turner said in the interview. “From time to time my body tried to reject the donor kidney as it frequently happens after a transplantation.”

Turner’s comments highlight the importance of kidney health and the challenges that come with kidney transplants. Kidney disease is a serious condition that affects millions of people around the world. It occurs when the kidneys are unable to filter waste products from the blood effectively. This can lead to a build-up of toxins in the body, which can cause serious health problems.

One of the most common causes of kidney disease is high blood pressure. Turner admitted in the interview that she had been suffering from hypertension since 1978 but had not taken it seriously. She did not understand the importance of managing her blood pressure and did not take medication to control it. This led to her kidneys being damaged over time, and she eventually had to undergo a kidney transplant.

Turner’s story is a cautionary tale for anyone who has been diagnosed with hypertension or kidney disease. It is essential to manage these conditions carefully and to take medication as prescribed by your doctor. High blood pressure is known as the “silent killer” because it often has no symptoms, so it is important to have regular check-ups with your doctor to monitor your blood pressure.

If you have kidney disease, it is also important to follow a healthy diet and lifestyle. This can help to slow the progression of the disease and reduce the risk of complications. Avoiding foods that are high in salt, sugar, and fat can help to keep your blood pressure and blood sugar levels under control. Regular exercise can also help to improve kidney function and overall health.

For those who require a kidney transplant, it is important to understand the risks and challenges involved. After a transplant, the body may try to reject the new kidney, as Turner experienced. This can lead to hospitalization and other health problems. It is essential to follow the doctor’s instructions carefully and to take all medications as prescribed. Regular check-ups with the doctor are also important to monitor the health of the transplanted kidney.

In conclusion, Tina Turner’s death highlights the importance of kidney health and the challenges that come with kidney disease and transplantation. It is essential to manage hypertension and kidney disease carefully and to follow a healthy diet and lifestyle. For those who require a kidney transplant, it is important to understand the risks and to follow the doctor’s instructions carefully. Regular check-ups with the doctor are also important to monitor the health of the kidneys. Let us all learn from Turner’s story and take good care of our kidney health.

Singer kidney disease Celebrities with kidney problems Signs of kidney failure Kidney transplant in celebrities Health concerns in the entertainment industry

News Source : Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :The singer talked about kidney issues months before her death – WFTV/