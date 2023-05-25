Dead – Death – Obituary News : Singer Tina Turner dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tina Turner: A Rock and Roll Icon

The music world has been left in mourning following the death of Tina Turner, one of the greatest recording artists of all time. Turner’s career spanned over 60 years, during which she won eight competitive Grammy Awards and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Hits like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Simply the Best” cemented her status as a rock and roll icon, while “River Deep – Mountain High” and “Nutbush City Limits” stormed the charts in several countries.

Turner’s life was not without its struggles, however. As she revealed later in life, her marriage to Ike Turner was fraught with abuse and bullying. She eventually fled from him at the age of 37, giving up all financial claims to the music they jointly created in order to get through the divorce quickly and launch the next chapter of her career. Despite these hardships, Turner’s sheer talent and determination allowed her to rise to the top of the music industry.

At the age of 45, Turner shone in the spotlight with the album “Private Dancer”, her solo breakthrough in 1984. The album included hits like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Private Dancer”, and propelled her to even greater fame and success. Turner’s live performances were legendary, with her electrifying energy and powerful vocals captivating audiences around the world.

Turner also collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including David Bowie, Sir Mick Jagger, and Jimmy Barnes. One of her most notable duets was with Beyonce at the Grammys, where they performed a rendition of “Proud Mary” featuring both the powerful singers in sparkly outfits, mirroring each other’s choreography.

Turner’s influence on the music industry cannot be overstated. As Rolling Stone Australia Editor-in-Chief Poppy Reid notes, “her influence on rock and roll, R&B, and soul music is almost immeasurable”. Turner’s impact was felt not only in the US, but also in Australia, where she had deep connections thanks to her association with the Nutbush City Limits line dance.

Turner’s legacy will live on through her music, which continues to inspire and move listeners around the world. As we remember this rock and roll icon, we can take comfort in the fact that her music will continue to bring joy and inspiration to generations to come.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :Legendary singer Tina Turner dies aged 83/