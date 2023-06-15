Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sirajganj accident death toll reaches 4

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The death toll rises to four in Sirajganj’s Nalka road accident

The town of Sirajganj in Bangladesh is grieving after a fatal road accident claimed the lives of four people. The accident occurred on Thursday, June 15th, at around 8 am local time, on the Nalka Bridge area of Raiganj Upazila on Bangabandhu Setu West Link Highway. The deceased include two women and a child, and the death toll has risen to four.

The victims of the accident

The victims of the accident have been identified as Morsheda Khatun (22), the wife of Ripon Sheikh, a mother and her young child. The identities of the other victims have not yet been released by authorities.

The incident has left the community in shock, with many expressing their condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

The cause of the accident

The cause of the accident is not yet clear, but it is believed that the vehicle was travelling at high speed when it lost control and crashed on the Nalka Bridge area. Eyewitnesses report that the driver was attempting to overtake another vehicle when the accident occurred.

The police are investigating the incident and have not yet released any official statement on the cause of the accident.

The importance of road safety in Sirajganj

The road accident in Sirajganj highlights the importance of road safety measures in the town. Road accidents are a common occurrence in Bangladesh, with many drivers ignoring traffic rules and regulations. Poor road conditions and inadequate road infrastructure are also contributing factors to road accidents in the country.

The government has taken steps to improve road safety in Bangladesh, including the introduction of new laws and regulations aimed at reducing the number of accidents. The police have also increased their presence on the roads, conducting regular checks on drivers to ensure that they are following the rules.

However, more needs to be done to improve road safety in Sirajganj and other towns across Bangladesh. The government should invest in improving road infrastructure, including the construction of new roads and the repair of existing ones. Road safety education should also be made a priority, with campaigns aimed at raising awareness among drivers, pedestrians and other road users.

Conclusion

The road accident in Sirajganj has claimed the lives of four people, leaving the community in mourning. The cause of the accident is not yet clear, but it highlights the importance of road safety measures in the town and across Bangladesh. The government and the police must take steps to improve road safety and reduce the number of accidents on the roads.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims of the Sirajganj road accident. May they find strength and comfort in this difficult time.

News Source : Julie

Source Link :The death toll in Sirajganj accident has increased to 4/