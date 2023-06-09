Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sirajul Alam Khan’s Demise: A Loss to the Community

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sirajul Alam Khan, popularly known as Dada Bhai, passes away

Sirajul Alam Khan, fondly known as Dada Bhai, breathed his last on June 9, leaving the nation mourning his loss. The news of his demise was confirmed by DMCH Brig. Gen. Md. Nazmul Haque, who announced that Sirajul Alam Khan had passed away at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) at 2:15 pm.

Admission to ICU

Sirajul Alam Khan was admitted to the ICU at DMCH on Thursday, June 8 at 9:20 pm. The 85-year-old was suffering from multiple old-age complications.

Who was Sirajul Alam Khan?

Sirajul Alam Khan, also known as Dada Bhai, was a prominent figure in the cultural and literary circles of Bangladesh. Born on October 15, 1938, in Daulatpur, Kushtia, he was a writer, poet, and journalist. He authored several books, including “Bhalobasar Kajol,” “Borshar Jhora Pata,” and “Bhalobashar Chhata.” He was also the editor of the popular magazine, “Ananda Bhubon.”

Legacy of Sirajul Alam Khan

Sirajul Alam Khan was a well-respected figure in the literary world and was known for his contributions to Bengali literature. He was a recipient of several awards, including the Bangla Academy Award and the Ekushey Padak. He also served as the president of the Bangladesh Writers’ Association and was a member of the National Film Awards jury.

Tributes pour in

Following the news of his passing, tributes poured in from across the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her condolences, saying, “His contribution to Bengali literature will never be forgotten.” The Minister of Cultural Affairs, Asaduzzaman Noor, also expressed his grief, saying, “We have lost a gem of a person and a great writer.”

The literary community also mourned the loss of Sirajul Alam Khan. Poet and novelist Hasan Azizul Haque said, “He was a giant in Bengali literature, and his passing is a great loss to the literary world.” Writer and journalist Anisul Hoque said, “Sirajul Alam Khan was not just a writer, but a mentor and friend to many in the literary community. He will be deeply missed.”

Final thoughts

The passing of Sirajul Alam Khan marks the end of an era in Bengali literature. He will always be remembered for his contributions to the literary world and his unwavering commitment to the promotion of Bengali culture and heritage. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, and his memory will forever be cherished.

