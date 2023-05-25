Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sitapur van collision with divider kills three in UP

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Road Accidents in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh: 10 Dead, Several Injured

Introduction

In a tragic incident in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, a van collided with a divider after losing control, killing three people and injuring three others. Meanwhile, in two separate road accidents in Devas and Umaria districts of Madhya Pradesh, seven people lost their lives and over 15 were injured. The accidents have once again highlighted the need for better road infrastructure and stricter laws to prevent such tragedies.

The Accident in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh

According to the police, a family from Lakhimpur Kheri district was returning to their hometown from Lucknow when their van lost control and collided with a divider, leading to the death of three people and injuring three others. The deceased included a woman, Vijay Kumari, and her son-in-law, Bablu, along with the van driver. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Sitapur, while the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The Accidents in Devas and Umaria, Madhya Pradesh

In two separate incidents in Devas and Umaria districts of Madhya Pradesh, seven people lost their lives and over 15 were injured. In Devas, a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw carrying a family, killing four people and injuring others. The accident occurred on the Indore-Bhopal bypass road near the Jail Chowk area. The truck lost control and collided with the divider, leading to the collision with the auto-rickshaw. The deceased included a woman, her two young sons, and a man who was traveling in the truck.

In Umaria, three people died and over 15 were injured when a bus overturned while trying to save a motorcyclist on the Ghaghri overbridge. The bus was carrying people who were attending a program of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The injured were admitted to a hospital, and financial assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased and injured as per government norms.

Conclusion

Road accidents are a common occurrence in India, and they have claimed numerous lives over the years. The accidents in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are a grim reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for better infrastructure and stricter laws. The authorities must take immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the safety of people on the roads.

News Source : Edited By IndiaTV Hindi Desk

