Dead – Death – Obituary News : Six Dead in Khammam Road Accidents

Khammam: Death Lorries

Six People Killed in Two Different Accidents

Khammam district witnessed two serious road accidents recently, resulting in the death of six people. The accidents took place in different areas of the district, but the common cause of both incidents was lorries.

Accident 1: Three People Killed in Kusumanchi

The first accident took place in Kusumanchi, a town located in the western part of Khammam district. A lorry carrying sand rammed into a bike, resulting in the death of three people who were riding the bike. The deceased were identified as Srinivas, Ravi, and Ramesh, all of whom were residents of Kusumanchi. The lorry driver fled the scene after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind. The local police have registered a case and launched an investigation to arrest the driver.

Accident 2: Three People Killed in Sathupalli

The second accident took place in Sathupalli, a town located in the eastern part of Khammam district. A lorry carrying steel rods collided with a car, resulting in the death of three people who were travelling in the car. The deceased were identified as Suresh, Prasad, and Ramesh, all of whom were residents of Vijayawada. The lorry driver was arrested by the local police and a case has been registered against him.

Lorries: The Main Cause of Accidents in Khammam

Lorries have become a major cause of concern in Khammam district, as they have been involved in a large number of accidents in recent years. Many of these accidents have resulted in the loss of life and property damage. The reasons for these accidents are varied, but some of the common causes include overloading, overspeeding, and reckless driving.

Overloading

Overloading is a common practice among lorry drivers in Khammam. They often carry more than the permissible limit, which makes the vehicle unstable and difficult to control. This increases the risk of accidents, especially on steep and winding roads.

Overspeeding

Lorry drivers in Khammam are known for overspeeding, especially on highways. They often drive at high speeds to meet delivery deadlines, ignoring traffic rules and safety precautions. This puts not only the drivers themselves but also other road users at risk.

Reckless Driving

Reckless driving is another major cause of accidents involving lorries in Khammam. Many lorry drivers indulge in dangerous manoeuvres such as overtaking from the wrong side, cutting lanes, and jumping signals. This not only endangers their own lives but also puts the lives of other road users in danger.

The Need for Strict Enforcement of Traffic Rules

The spate of accidents involving lorries in Khammam district has highlighted the need for strict enforcement of traffic rules. The local police must take a proactive approach to curb the menace of reckless driving and overloading among lorry drivers. They must conduct regular checks on the weight and speed of lorries and impose heavy fines on offenders. The authorities must also take steps to educate lorry drivers on the importance of safe driving practices and the consequences of violating traffic rules.

Conclusion

The recent accidents in Khammam district that resulted in the death of six people are a wake-up call for the authorities to take immediate action to curb the menace of lorries on the roads. It is high time that the local police and the transport department work together to ensure the safety of all road users. The need for strict enforcement of traffic rules cannot be overstated, as it is the only way to prevent accidents and save lives.

