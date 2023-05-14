Dead – Death – Obituary News : Six Women Killed in Kakinada District Road Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Road Accident in Kakinda District: Six Women Lose Their Lives

On Sunday, a horrific road accident occurred on the Adavivaram-Gollapalem highway in the Kakinda district of Andhra Pradesh. Six women lost their lives as autos and private buses collided head-on, causing severe damage to both vehicles. The accident has raised questions about the safety of public transportation in the district, with residents demanding stricter regulations to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The incident took place on Sunday morning, when a private bus and an auto-rickshaw collided on the Adavivaram-Gollapalem highway, resulting in the death of six women. The collision was so severe that both vehicles were left mangled beyond recognition, and it took rescue teams hours to extract the victims’ bodies from the wreckage. The deceased women were identified as residents of nearby villages, and they were on their way to attend a religious ceremony when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bus was travelling at high speed when it collided with the auto-rickshaw, which was carrying the six women. The collision was so severe that the auto was pushed off the road and into a nearby ditch, killing all passengers inside. The bus driver, who sustained serious injuries in the accident, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter to determine the cause of the accident.

The tragic incident has raised concerns about the safety of public transportation in the district. Residents have expressed their anger and frustration over the lack of proper regulations and safety measures in place to prevent such accidents from occurring. They have demanded that the authorities take immediate action to ensure the safety of passengers and stop such occurrences from happening in the future.

Road accidents in Andhra Pradesh have been on the rise in recent years, with many incidents involving public transportation vehicles. The lack of proper infrastructure, poor road conditions, and reckless driving are often cited as the main reasons for these accidents. The authorities have been urged to take urgent measures to improve road safety and ensure that drivers follow traffic rules and regulations.

In response to the incident, the police have launched a crackdown on reckless driving and have announced that they will conduct regular checks on public transportation vehicles to ensure that they are in proper condition and that the drivers have valid licenses. The police have also warned that severe action will be taken against drivers found violating traffic rules and regulations.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the district, with residents expressing their condolences to the families of the deceased women. The authorities have also announced compensation for the families of the victims and have promised to take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In conclusion, the tragic road accident in Kakinda district has once again highlighted the urgent need for better road safety measures and regulations. It is essential that the authorities take immediate action to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent such accidents from occurring in the future. The loss of life is a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for stricter regulations to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Road accidents in Kakinada district Fatalities in Kakinada district road accidents Women deaths in Kakinada district road accident Causes of road accidents in Kakinada district Road safety measures in Kakinada district

News Source : Samayam Telugu

Source Link :kakinada accident, కాకినాడ జిల్లాలో ఘోరం… ఆరుగురు మహిళలు దుర్మరణం! – six women death due to road accident in kakinada district/