Dead – Death – Obituary News : Skiing Legend Kore Grunnsund Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kore Grunnsund: The Legendary Australian Skier Who Never Stopped Competing

Kore Grunnsund was one of Australia’s most successful cross-country skiers, winning national titles and inspiring a generation of skiers. He was born in Norway in 1928 and immigrated to Australia in 1950, where he worked as a woodcutter and cane cutter before pursuing his passion for skiing.

After his contract was completed in 1954, Kore and his wife Eva moved to the NSW north coast, where he initially worked as a woodcutter and cane cutter, camping in the forests around Bellingen. However, the call of the Snowy Mountains and skiing was too strong, and they moved to Perisher Valley in 1961 to manage the Cooma Ski Club lodge. They lived in the mountains during the winter and in Woolgoolga during the rest of the year before settling down in the Snowy Mountains for three decades.

Kore Grunnsund won all combinations, cross-country, ski jump, and alpine (slalom) and continued skiing until he was 75. He resumed his competitive skiing career and won eight national and numerous state cross-country titles. While winning a number of Jump and Nordic Combined national titles in the early sixties, his big goal, the National Cross Country title, eluded him with a string of second places. Finally, in 1965, he won the title and announced his retirement soon afterward. Retirement was short-lived, however, and he continued to compete for many years.

His true love was cross-country skiing, and he worked hard to advance the sport, making new trails and becoming Perisher Valley’s first cross-country ski instructor. He became a mentor and inspiration for a generation of cross-country skiers, both male and female, and nurtured many Australian representatives and national champions.

In later years, Kore began visiting his childhood home town of Kroken regularly, torn between his love for Australia and Norway. On three occasions, Kore moved back to Norway, only to decide a few months later that Australia was the country for him. Kore and Eva moved back to Woolgoolga and then Coffs Harbour, spending his last years at Ingenia Gardens Retirement Village.

Kore Grunnsund died on March 19. He is survived by Eva and Kyrra. Another son, Stig, died shortly after birth in 1957.

Kore Grunnsund was not only a legendary skier but also a hard worker, becoming an expert stonemason and inducting other skiers, including his son Kyrra, into the trade. He was featured in a TV documentary called Father and Son on the ABC, which showcased his and his son’s skiing skills.

Kore Grunnsund’s legacy lives on in the sport he loved so much. He inspired many skiers and helped to develop cross-country skiing in Australia. He will be remembered as a true legend of the sport, who never stopped competing and never lost his passion for skiing.

Skiing legend Kore Grunnsund Legendary skier Kore Grunnsund Kore Grunnsund skiing career Kore Grunnsund skiing accomplishments Kore Grunnsund ski industry impact

News Source : Henley Harrison and Kyrra Grunnsund

Source Link :Skiing legend Kore Grunnsund dies/