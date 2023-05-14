Dead – Death – Obituary News : Skyler Jayden Delaney Passes Away: Updates on Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Skyler Jayden Delaney Obituary

Skyler will be remembered on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 5:00–8:00 pm at Gallagher Funeral Home and again on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 10:00–11:00 am at Bentley United Pentecostal Church. Pastor David Kimsey and Randy Briggs will preside over the services at Bentley United Pentecostal Church on Friday, May 12, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Wear Green

Since one of his favourite colours was green, friends and family were invited to wear it to the funeral.

Burial Details

Keith Maxwell will officiate at the burial, which will take place in Pollock’s Big Creek Cemetery. Skyler lost his maternal great grandparents, Thelma and Joseph Ortego, Sr.; his grandparents, Charles “Fergie” Ferguson and Nannie Ferguson; great grandfather James Delaney; great grandmother Evelyn Cameron; cousin Jaelei Cubbit; and uncle Ryan Delrie.

Family Left to Cherish His Memory

His parents, Dusty and Heather Delaney, his brother, Kaleb Gerald, his sister, Mya Zimmer, his paternal grandparents, Robert and Angie Delrie, his grandfather, Greg Delaney, his maternal grandparents, Brian Ortego and Tina Cameron, his great grandmother, Dolly West, his step great grandmother, Sharon Delaney, as well as a plethora of aunts, uncles, and cousins are the only people left to cherish his memory.

Academic and Professional Achievements

He excelled in school and even went on to represent the state at the national level in the J.A.G. programme. He valued his employment at Wendy’s and Walmart on 28 East. He was adored by so many people and had the heart of a hero but the personality of a clown. In addition, he donated organs, aiding others despite his personal loss. All those who knew and loved him will miss him.

Pallbearers

Colten Reynolds, Gracie Delrie, Roger Delrie, Cody Delrie, Naidris Brown, Kobe Bradford, DJ Blue, and Kenny Beaudion, Jr. are the honoured pallbearers chosen to carry the casket. Timothy Delaney, James Michael Delaney, Braylon Scott, Gavin McCarty, Euri McCarty, Nathaniel Pierce, Jonathan Pierce, Ethen Ortego, and Julian Mickens II serve as honorary pallbearers.

