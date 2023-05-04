Dead – Death – Obituary News : Skylit Drive’s Jordan Blake Passes Away at 36

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

California Post-Hardcore Band A Skylit Drive Mourns the Loss of Original Vocalist Jordan Blake

The music world is in mourning as news of the passing of Jordan Blake, the original vocalist of California post-hardcore band A Skylit Drive, spread throughout social media. Blake passed away at the young age of 36 on the morning of Monday, May 1st, leaving behind a legacy of emotional and powerful music that touched the hearts of fans worldwide.

A Trailblazer in the Emo/Post Hardcore Music Scene

Jordan Blake was a trailblazer in the emo/post hardcore music scene with an undeniable passion for music. He loved his fans like family, and his lyrics, voice, and movements spoke directly to their hearts and souls. Blake’s cause of death has not been disclosed, but his impact on the music industry and the lives of his fans will never be forgotten.

The Early Days of A Skylit Drive

A Skylit Drive formed in Lodi, California, in 2006, with Jordan Blake serving as the band’s original vocalist. He lent his powerful voice to the band’s first EP, 2007’s “She Watched the Sky,” before leaving later that year due to health reasons. Michael “Jag” Jagmin replaced Blake in 2008, and the band continued to produce music that inspired and touched their fans’ hearts.

Blake’s Return to A Skylit Drive

After the band split in 2017, Jordan Blake returned when A Skylit Drive reunited in 2022. The original lineup began performing live again, and fans were overjoyed to see Blake back on stage. However, his time with the band was cut tragically short, leaving fans and fellow musicians alike in shock and disbelief.

Tributes Pour In from Fans and Fellow Musicians

Many fans have paid their respects to Jordan Blake, leaving heartfelt messages on A Skylit Drive’s social media posts. One fan said that Blake and the band “were an incredible part of my upbringing and will truly be missed.” Fellow musicians also paid tribute to Blake, with the band A Kiss for Jersey offering their condolences and remembering Blake’s caring and kind demeanor.

Final Thoughts

Jordan Blake’s passing is a tragic loss for the music industry and the many fans who loved and admired him. However, his legacy will live on through his music and the memories he created with his fans. A Skylit Drive and the music world will never forget the impact that Jordan Blake made, and he will always be remembered as a trailblazer in the emo/post hardcore music scene.

News Source : Allison Schonter

Source Link :A Skylit Drive Vocalist Jordan Blake Dead at 36/