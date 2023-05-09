Dead – Death – Obituary News : Skylit Drive’s Original Vocalist Jordan Blake Passes Away at 36

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jordan Blake, Original Vocalist of Skylit Drive Band, Jordan Blake Died at 36, Cause of Death

Jordan Blake, the original vocalist of the California post-hardcore band A Skylit Drive, has died at the age of 36, according to reports that emerged this week and confirmed by the band’s original lineup.

On Monday, May 1, 2023, tributes, condolences, and prayers from loved ones informed us that Original Vocalist of Skylit Drive Band, Jordan Blake had passed away.

In a statement, the original lineup said, “We are overwhelmed with grief to inform you of the loss of Jordan early this morning. Jordan was a trail blazer in the emo/post-hardcore music scene with undeniable passion who loved his fans like family.”

The band added, “When he had a story to tell, you could read it in his lyrics, hear it in his voice, see it his movements and feel it in your depths.”

Jordan Blake Cause of Death

The cause of Jordan Blake’s death has not been disclosed to the public as yet. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Jordan Blake and A Skylit Drive

When A Skylit Drive was founded in Lodi, California, about 2006, Blake was the band’s vocalist. He appears on She Watched the Sky, their debut EP from 2007. In 2008, Michael “Jag” Jagmin took his position and is featured on their five studio albums.

After the band disbanded from 2017 to 2022, Blake rejoined A Skylit Drive in 2022 and resumed live performances with the original lineup.

Condolences and Tributes

Jordan Blake’s death has left the music industry and his fans shocked and saddened. His contributions to the emo/post-hardcore music scene will always be remembered and cherished. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

