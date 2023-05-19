Dead – Death – Obituary News : Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Dies at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Andy Rourke: The Unique Bassist of The Smiths

The music world is mourning the loss of Andy Rourke, the bassist of the legendary British band The Smiths. He passed away at the age of 59 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Rourke was an essential member of the band, and his contributions to their sound cannot be overstated. He was known for his unique bass playing style, which was instantly recognizable and beloved by fans.

Rourke’s musical journey began when he befriended Johnny Marr at the age of 11. Marr and Morrissey formed The Smiths in 1982 and invited Rourke to join as their bassist. He played on many of the band’s most famous songs, including “This Charming Man” and “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now.” His bass playing was a crucial part of The Smiths’ sound, and his contributions to the band’s success cannot be overstated.

In 1986, Rourke left the band for two weeks due to a heroin addiction. Marr later described Rourke’s bass playing on The Queen is Dead as “something that no other bass playing can match.” Despite his brief departure, Rourke remained an integral part of The Smiths until their dissolution in 1987.

After The Smiths disbanded, Rourke continued to work as a bassist for other musicians, including Sinead O’Connor, Ian Brown, The Pretenders, and Badly Drawn Boy. In the mid-1990s, Rourke and Smiths drummer Mike Joyce took legal action against Marr and Morrissey over royalties. The case was settled, and Rourke paid £83,000, plus 10% of future royalties.

In 2006, Rourke co-organized a series of concerts to raise money for cancer research. The first concert featured a reunion of The Smiths, with Rourke playing on stage with Marr for the first time in 19 years. In 2007, Rourke formed Freebass with Mani from The Stone Roses and Peter Hook of New Order. Two years later, he moved to New York, where he hosted his own show on East Village radio. He went on to form the band DARK with musician and DJ Ole Koretsky and Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan, releasing their debut album in September 2016.

Rourke’s unique bass playing style was instantly recognizable, and he inspired many musicians. Mat Osman of Suede called him “totally unique,” and Travis frontman Fran Gealy remembered him as a “beautiful, gentle soul.” Rourke’s favorite bass was his 1964 P Bass I, which he “bought in New York in 1982.” He cited Stevie Wonder’s “I Was Made to Love Her” as one of his favorite bass parts.

Andy Rourke will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul, as well as an extremely gifted musician. His contributions to The Smiths and the music world as a whole are immeasurable, and he will be deeply missed.

