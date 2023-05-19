Dead – Death – Obituary News : Smiths’ Bassist Andy Rourke Dies at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Andy Rourke: The Iconic Bassist of The Smiths

The music industry and fans alike are mourning the loss of Andy Rourke, the bassist for the legendary English rock band, The Smiths, who passed away at the age of 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The news was announced by his former bandmate, Johnny Marr, on Twitter, who expressed his deep sadness over the loss of a talented musician and a kind and beautiful soul.

Rourke joined The Smiths in 1982 and played alongside the band until their split in 1987, ahead of the release of their fourth studio album, “Strangeways, Here We Come.” During his tenure with the band, Rourke’s bass playing was an integral part of their unique sound, often driving the rhythm and melody of their songs.

After The Smiths disbanded, Rourke continued to work with Morrissey on his solo projects and performed with other notable artists, including Sinéad O’Connor, The Pretenders, Badly Drawn Boy, and guitarist Aziz Ibrahim. In 2005, he formed the supergroup Freebass with fellow bassists Peter Hook, formerly of New Order and Joy Division, and Gary “Mani” Mounfield of The Stone Roses and Primal Scream.

Rourke’s distinctive bass sound and musical style made a lasting impact on the music industry. Tributes from fellow musicians poured in, with Suede bassist Mat Osman calling him “a total one-off – a rare bassist whose sound you could recognise straight away.” The Smiths producer Stephen Street added, “Andy was a superb musician and a lovely guy.”

Rourke’s contribution to The Smiths’ music cannot be overstated. His bass playing was often the driving force behind the band’s sound, adding depth, texture, and melody to their songs. Tracks like “This Charming Man,” “How Soon Is Now?,” and “Barbarism Begins at Home” feature Rourke’s distinctive bass lines, which have become iconic in their own right.

Beyond his musical talents, Rourke was known for his kind and gentle nature. He was a beloved member of The Smiths and continued to inspire and influence musicians long after the band’s breakup. His passing is a profound loss for the music industry and fans around the world.

As we mourn the loss of Andy Rourke, we celebrate his legacy and the impact he had on the music industry. His talent, kindness, and unique style will be remembered for years to come, and his music will continue to inspire generations of musicians to come. Rest in peace, Andy Rourke.

