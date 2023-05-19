Dead – Death – Obituary News : Smiths bassist Andy Rourke dies at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Andy Rourke, Bassist of The Smiths, Dies at 59

The music industry mourns the passing of Andy Rourke, the bass guitarist of British band The Smiths, who died at the age of 59. The news was announced by his band-mate Johnny Marr on Friday, who praised Rourke as a “kind and beautiful soul”.

A Pioneering Rhythm Section

Rourke, along with drummer Mike Joyce, formed the rhythm section of The Smiths, providing a pounding and melodic foundation for Marr’s pioneering guitar chords. Together, they helped establish the band as one of the most influential acts of the 1980s in Britain.

Battling Addiction and Financial Troubles

Despite their success, the band members faced their share of challenges. Rourke struggled with heroin addiction and financial difficulties, which led him and Joyce to sue Marr and lyricist Morrissey for a bigger share of royalties after the band split in 1987.

A Settled Out of Court Settlement

Rourke settled out of court and managed to maintain his friendship with Marr. However, Morrissey, who has been increasingly vocal about his far-right political views in recent years, was harshly critical of his former band-mates.

A Gifted Musician and Beautiful Soul

Despite the legal battles, Marr focused on his memories of Rourke as a supremely gifted musician and a kind and beautiful soul. He requested privacy for the family and friends of the late bassist.

A Legacy of Influential Music

Andy Rourke may have left this world, but his legacy of influential music with The Smiths will live on. Fans of the band will always remember his contributions to their sound and the impact they had on the music industry.

Rest in peace, Andy Rourke.

