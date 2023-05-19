Dead – Death – Obituary News : Smiths’ Bassist Death: Cause, Family, and Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On May 19, 2023, the music industry lost a great talent when Andy Rourke, the bassist for The Smiths, passed away at the age of 59. His former bandmate, Johnny Marr, announced the news on social media, paying tribute to the gifted musician and expressing his deep sadness. Rourke was known for his melodious bass-playing style, which he developed after his friend Marr convinced him to try out the bass guitar. He dropped out of school at the age of 15 and worked in various menial jobs while pursuing his passion for music.

Rourke joined The Smiths shortly after their debut performance and stayed with the band for the majority of its lifespan. He was fired from the band in 1986 due to his heroin addiction, but he rejoined two weeks later, shortly before the release of The Queen Is Dead. Rourke’s contribution to the album was described by Marr as “something no other bass player could match.” After The Smiths disbanded, Rourke played with Sinéad O’Connor and provided the rhythm section for several singles by former Smiths singer Morrissey.

Apart from his work with The Smiths, Rourke also performed and recorded with several other artists, including Killing Joke, Badly Drawn Boy, and the Pretenders. He was a wealthy musician, with a net worth estimated at $2 million.

Rourke’s cause of death was pancreatic cancer, after a long battle with the disease. He had been involved in organizing a series of performances called Manchester v Cancer to support cancer research after his then-manager Nova Rehman’s father and sister were diagnosed with the disease. The initiative eventually became known as Versus Cancer, and Rourke and Marr reunited to perform a song at the inaugural Manchester v Cancer concert in 2006.

Tributes poured in for Rourke after the news of his passing was announced. Many expressed their profound sympathies to his family and remembered him as a kind and beautiful soul, as well as a wonderfully brilliant musician. The music industry had lost a great talent, and Rourke’s legacy would continue to live on through his music.

Losing a loved one is one of the worst things anyone can go through in life. Rourke’s time on earth had come to an end, but his memory would live on through the love and admiration of his fans. May he rest in peace, and may his family and loved ones find comfort in the memories they shared with him.

