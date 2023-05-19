Dead – Death – Obituary News : Smiths Bassist Dies at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Andy Rourke, Bassist of British Band The Smiths, Dies at 59

On May 19, 2023, Andy Rourke, the bass guitarist of the iconic British band The Smiths, passed away at the age of 59. His passing was announced by his bandmate, Johnny Marr, who described him as a “kind and beautiful soul.”

Contributions to The Smiths

Rourke, along with drummer Mike Joyce, formed the rhythm section of The Smiths, providing a melodic and driving force behind Marr’s pioneering chord progressions. The band’s unique blend of indie rock and Morrissey’s poignant lyrics made them one of the most influential bands of the 1980s.

Personal Struggles

Despite the band’s success, Rourke struggled with heroin addiction and financial difficulties. After The Smiths disbanded in 1987, Rourke and Joyce sued Marr and Morrissey for a greater share of the band’s royalties. Rourke settled out of court, and his friendship with Marr remained intact despite the legal battle.

Tributes from Bandmates and Fans

Following news of Rourke’s passing, tributes poured in from his bandmates and fans alike. Marr praised Rourke’s talent and character, calling him a “supremely gifted musician” who will be missed by all who knew him. Fans shared memories of Rourke’s energetic bass lines and his contributions to The Smiths’ signature sound.

Morrissey’s Controversial Stance

However, Morrissey, who has increasingly aligned himself with far-right politics in recent years, had a contentious relationship with his former bandmates. In his book “Autobiography,” Morrissey was highly critical of Rourke and Joyce, but later adopted a more conciliatory tone. Despite their differences, Rourke will be remembered fondly by his bandmates and fans as a talented musician and a kind-hearted person.

A Lasting Legacy

Rourke’s contributions to The Smiths’ music will continue to be celebrated for years to come. His bass lines, which blended seamlessly with Marr’s guitar work, helped create the band’s distinctive sound. Fans will remember Rourke as a talented musician and a beloved member of one of the most influential bands of all time.

Final Thoughts

Andy Rourke’s passing is a loss for the music world and for fans of The Smiths. His contributions to the band’s music will be remembered and celebrated for years to come, and his kindness and character will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Andy Rourke.

1. The Smiths bassist

2. Andy Rourke

3. 59 years old

4. Manchester music scene

5. Morrissey and Marr

News Source : Agence France-Presse

Source Link :Bassist of legendary UK band The Smiths dies; 59/