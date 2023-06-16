Dead – Death – Obituary News : Smithsonian’s National Zoo loses critically endangered addax

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tragic Loss: Smithsonian’s National Zoo Mourns the Death of a Critically Endangered Addax

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C., is mourning the loss of a 2-year-old female addax named Terri. The addax, a critically endangered species in the wild, was found dead on June 12 near a fence that separates the addax and ostrich habitats. The necropsy reports indicated evidence of a cervical fracture, suggesting that Terri may have been spooked and collided with the fence while running.

Terri arrived at the zoo in November of 2021, along with her two herd mates, Jack and Janet. The addax species is native to the African countries of Chad and Niger and is facing the threat of extinction due to habitat loss and hunting. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the addax population has declined by over 80% in the last three decades, with only an estimated 100 individuals remaining in the wild.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo is part of a global effort to conserve and protect the addax species. The zoo’s Conservation Biology Institute has been working on a breeding program to increase the addax population in human care and eventually reintroduce them into their natural habitat. The loss of Terri is a setback to these conservation efforts.

The addax is a desert-adapted antelope, with distinctive spiral horns and a beige-colored coat that helps them blend into the sandy environment. They are well adapted to survive in harsh desert conditions, with the ability to go without water for long periods and efficiently conserve their body fluids. However, their natural habitat is rapidly shrinking due to human activities such as oil drilling, grazing, and poaching.

In captivity, addaxes can live up to 11 years for males and 14 years for females. However, their lifespan in the wild is unknown due to the challenges of studying and monitoring them in their remote desert habitat. The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and other zoos around the world play a crucial role in learning about the addax’s biology, behavior, and reproductive physiology, which can inform conservation strategies for the species.

The loss of Terri is a reminder of the fragility of life and the urgent need to protect endangered species. The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and other conservation organizations are working tirelessly to ensure that the addax and other threatened species have a future in our world. By supporting these efforts through education, research, and advocacy, we can make a difference in preserving the biodiversity of our planet.

In conclusion, the death of Terri the addax is a tragic loss for the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and the global conservation community. We must honor her memory by redoubling our efforts to protect endangered species and their habitats. Through collaboration and dedication, we can ensure that future generations can marvel at the beauty and diversity of our planet’s wildlife.

News Source : Thomas Robertson

Source Link :Critically endangered addax dies at Smithsonian’s National Zoo/